About 650 NNPP members defect to APC across Dala, Fagge, and Ungoggo LGAs in Kano State

Hadejia-Jama’are River Basin boss Rabiu Bichi welcomes defectors, promises fairness and equal party rights

Defectors cite President Tinubu’s visible achievements and Renewed Hope Agenda as key motivation

About 650 members of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) have dumped their party for the All Progressives Congress (APC) across Gobirawa Ward in Dala, Fagge, and Ungoggo local government areas of Kano State.

The mass defection, which took place on Thursday, was received by the Managing Director of the Hadejia-Jama’are River Basin Development Authority, Rabiu Bichi.

Tinubu has won hearts in the north with NELFUND and other major intervention programs. Photo: FB/ABAT

Source: Facebook

Punch reported that Bichi described the development as another sign of the growing confidence in the leadership of President Bola Tinubu and the APC’s message of fairness, inclusiveness, and national renewal.

He said the Renewed Hope Agenda had continued to impact communities positively through education, agriculture, and empowerment programmes.

Bichi welcomes defectors, reassures fair treatment

The APC chieftain said his agency was already working with the Bank of Agriculture to provide soft loans to farmers to improve food production and promote food security.

He urged the defectors to participate actively in party activities and assured them that they would enjoy the same rights and privileges as long-standing members.

Bichi also highlighted several of the Tinubu administration’s initiatives, including the student loan scheme, agricultural reforms, and women and youth empowerment projects.

According to him, such programmes have shown that the APC remains committed to inclusive governance and sustainable development.

Defectors cite Tinubu’s achievements as motivation

Speaking on behalf of the new entrants, Ahmad Gobirawa said they were convinced by the achievements of President Tinubu’s government in less than two years.

He said the administration’s visible progress in key sectors convinced them that the APC offered a stronger platform for development and representation.

Gobirawa expressed confidence that their move would help consolidate APC’s presence in Kano and further expand its grassroots reach ahead of future elections.

Over 1,000 northern groups declare support for Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that more than 1,000 organisations under the Northern Progressives Coalition (NPC) have declared their support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima’s re-election bid in 2027.

The coalition, comprising civil society groups, youth alliances, women networks, traditional leaders, and political stakeholders from all 19 northern states, converged in Abuja to announce the endorsement.

Over 1,000 northern groups said they have seen enough to confidently endorse Tinubu for the 2027 presidency. Photo: KashimShettima

Source: Facebook

They described the current administration as the most dependable Nigeria has seen in its post-independence history.

Group lauds Tinubu's commitment to north

NPC Convener, Usman Abdullahi, said the Tinubu-Shettima government has brought renewed direction to Northern Nigeria through deliberate policies, inclusion in federal appointments, and massive investments in health, education, infrastructure, and agriculture.

He pointed to a number of strategic reforms, including the allocation of key ministries to Northern technocrats, the establishment of solar-powered learning centers, the expansion of Almajiri education, and the commissioning of a state-of-the-art oncology centre in Katsina.

Ex-Buhari minister declares war on Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the former minister of Sports and Youth Development, Solomon Dalung, had declared that the 2027 general elections would not just be another electoral cycle but a full-blown confrontation between the Nigerian people and the current administration under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Presidency reacts Speaking during a recent interview on News Central, Dalung voiced strong dissatisfaction with the state of the nation, blaming the Tinubu-led government for deepening the hardship faced by ordinary citizens.

Source: Legit.ng