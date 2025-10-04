Since President Bola Tinubu removed the fuel subsidy, there have been calls on the government to increase the wages of workers across all levels, particularly in the health sector

Aside from Tinubu's government increasing the minimum wage substantially, some states are paying more than what was generally approved, based on their allocations and IGR

Some governors have now gone further to increase the pay of medical doctors and health workers in their state, as a result of brain drain challenges confronting the sector

Following the removal of the fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu on May 29, 2023, the federal government has increased the allocations of states and local governments, tripling the money at the subnational levels to run governance.

As a result of the increased allocations, some governors have increased the pay of workers in their states in the last 20 days, either through their official salaries or bonuses. This came amid the brain drain affecting Nigeria's health sector, making doctors and health workers seek greener pastures abroad.

While the minimum wage has been significantly increased by the federal government, some state governments are paying higher than what was agreed at the national level. The wages at the subnational levels differ and are based on what the state gets from the federal government and its Internally Generated Revenue.

At the same time, some governors have made special interventions in some sectors, and this includes the health sector. The calls on government at all levels to rescue the health sector have often been consistent.

The brain drain challenges, popularly known as Japa syndrome in Nigerian terms, are strongly affecting Nigeria's health sector and increasing pay is one of the solutions experts have suggested.

Below is the list of the governors who have increased doctors' and health workers' pay in the last month:

Hope Uzodimma of Imo

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo, who recently increased the new minimum wage for civil servants in the state from N76,000 to N104,000, also announced an increase in the new minimum wage for doctors from N215,000 to N503,000.

He further said the minimum wage of teachers in tertiary institutions was raised from N119,000 to N222,000. Uzodimma explained that the people of Imo have faced a series of challenges since his administration took over the office, citing the COVID-19 pandemic, insecurity, the dispute over the minimum wage, the economic hardship as a result of the reform and the general subsidy removal.

Governor Ododo of Kogi

Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo of Kogi also announced the approval of N300,000 monthly allowances for serving medical doctors in government-owned hospitals across the state. The move was to encourage them to stay on the job and stop brain drain, which is popularly known as the Japa syndrome.

Governor Ododo announced the development while speaking at the launch of Access to Health Care for 76,000 civil servants, students in tertiary institutions and pensioners. The event was held at the Lugard House in Lokoja on Monday, September 29, 2025.

Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe

On his part, Gombe governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, approved the total implementation of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) and Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) salary structures for all health workers in the state.

According to Daily Trust, Yahaya announced the development while speaking at the opening ceremony of the two-day Health Summit that the state hosted. The event was declared open by Oluremi Tinubu, the First Lady of Nigeria.

