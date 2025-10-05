Civil servants in Imo state are in a jubilant mood following the payment of the new minimum wage

Governor Hope Uzodimma has commenced payment of the new ₦104,000 salary to civil servants in the South-East state

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Enlightenment, Prince Eze Ugochukwu, shared more details about the new minimum wage policy

Owerri, Imo State – Governor Hope Uzodimma has commenced payment of the new ₦104,000 minimum wage to civil servants in Imo state.

It was gathered that civil servants received alerts reflecting the new wage structure.

Legit.ng recalls that Governor Uzodimma had promised to pay ₦104,000 to entry-level workers, ₦513,000 to medical doctors, and ₦220,000 as the entry-point salary for lecturers in state-owned tertiary institutions.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Enlightenment, Prince Eze Ugochukwu, said the new wage policy will strengthen the state’s economy and improve workers’ welfare.

As reported by The Punch, he made this known to newsmen in a statement issued on Sunday, October 5, 2025.

Ugochukwu said the wage increase demonstrates the state's commitment to improving the welfare of civil servants and stimulating economic growth across Imo.

Imo State has now topped the list of states paying above the national minimum wage of ₦70,000 across the country.

“The goal of this wage hike is to bolster the financial capacity of workers, empowering them to better address their requirements and invest in goods and services. This, in turn, would give a shot in the arm to local businesses.

“Following Imo, Lagos is offering the next highest minimum wage, clocking in at ₦88,000, with Rivers coming in at ₦85,000. Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa are close behind, each offering ₦80,000.

“The ramifications of this adjustment will be far-reaching, with economic activity getting a boost. Increased spending will give the local economy a lift.”

