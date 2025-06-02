Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has caused celebrations in the homes of local government employees in Adamawa state

Governor Fintiri commenced the payment of the new ₦70,000 new minimum wage to council workers in the state

The development is a landmark move aimed at enhancing the welfare of grassroots workers in the northeast state

Yola, Adamawa state - Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has commenced the payment of the new ₦70,000 new minimum wage to local government employees in Adamawa state.

Governor Fintiri reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to improving the standard of living for all workers in the state.

Governor Umar Fintiri implements ₦70,000 minimum wage to local government employees in Adamawa state. Photo credit: Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri

The Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) commended Governor Fintiri for his unwavering commitment to workers’ welfare during a courtesy visit to the government house.

AS reported by Daily Trust, NULGE leadership expressed their profound gratitude to Governor Fintiri for the wage increase.

Governor Finitiri was commended for setting a commendable precedent in labor relations.

The governor elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also announced a major financial relief package for retired workers.

He disclosed that ₦5 billion will be released next month to settle outstanding entitlements owed to retirees in the state.

The implementation of the new wage structure places Adamawa State among the first in the country to enact such a significant increase in minimum wage for local government workers.

This development underscores the Fintiri administration’s pro-labor stance and commitment to inclusive governance.

Nigerian governor begins payment of minimum wage

Recall that Governor Douye Diri announced the commencement of the payment of new minimum wage and arrears to civil servants in Bayelsa state.

The Technical Adviser to the Governor on Accounts, Revenue, and Finance, Timpre Seipulo, made the announcement on Friday, May 30, 2025.

Seipulo disclosed this during the Transparency Briefing for March and April in Yenagoa on Friday, May 30, 2025.

Sokoto governor Implements N70,000 minimum wage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Sokoto state government commenced the implementation of the N70,000 national minimum wage for all categories of workers in the state.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) in Sokoto, debunked reports suggesting non-implementation.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu was commended as the most worker-friendly governor for prompt salary payments, pensions, and labour reforms. R

