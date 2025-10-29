Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Tragedy as 2 Die During Clash over Leadership of Jummat Mosque
Nigeria

Tragedy as 2 Die During Clash over Leadership of Jummat Mosque

by  Adekunle Dada
3 min read
  • ,A clash over the leadership of the Central Mosque has led to the death of two persons, and several others were injured
  • The tragic incident occurred on Tuesday, October 29, 2025, in the Donga community in Taraba State
  • A source in the town narrated how the tragic incident occurred over the Imamship of the Jumaat mosque in front of the palace of the Paramount ruler of the Donga chiefdom

CHECK OUT: Share Your Feedback on Legit.ng & Win Access to Our Copywriting Course!

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Donga, Taraba state - No fewer than two persons have lost their lives in a clash over the leadership of the Central Mosque in the Donga community in Taraba State.

Several others were wounded and properties da in the clash that erupted on Tuesday, October 28, 2025.

2 killed in clash over leadership of Jummat Mosque in Taraba state
Leadership tussle in Taraba Jummat Mosque leads to the death of 2 persons.
Source: Original

The Donga Central Mosque is located in front of the palace of the Paramount ruler of the Donga chiefdom.

Read also

Tension as drug barons ambush NDLEA operatives, engage in gun battle

CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Legit.ng Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.

As reported by Daily Trust, a source in the town said that the crisis began after a disagreement within the Muslim community over who should lead the Central Mosque in the town.

The disagreement resulted in a violent confrontation between the two groups.

The source further hinted that security agents, including soldiers, had been drafted to the area to control the situation.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Leshen James, is yet to comment on the tragic incident at the time of filling this report.

Man shot dead, 3 others injured in cult clash

Recall that operatives of the Bayelsa state police command took action following a deadly cult attack in the state capital, Yenagoa.

A 27-year-old man was shot dead while three others were injured during a suspected case of intra-cult rivalry.

The state Police spokesperson, DSP Musa Mohammed, narrated how the tragic incident happened a the midnight.

Read also

Fuel tanker overturns in Niger as firefighters swing into action

Read more stories on deadly clash:

Vigilantes clash with bandits in Plateau forests

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that more than 60 people were killed after a deadly clash between vigilantes and armed bandits in Wase LGA of Plateau state.

Read also

Hisbah arrests 25 over same-gender marriage at event centre

Tension escalated when vigilantes reportedly looted the Kukawa community before heading to the forest, where they were overpowered by heavily armed bandits.

Experts and locals are now calling on the federal government to empower and train community-based forces to effectively tackle the growing insecurity.

ATTENTION: Help Shape the Future of Legit.ng — Leave Feedback and Win Copywriting Course Access.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Adekunle Dada avatar

Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot: