,A clash over the leadership of the Central Mosque has led to the death of two persons, and several others were injured

The tragic incident occurred on Tuesday, October 29, 2025, in the Donga community in Taraba State

A source in the town narrated how the tragic incident occurred over the Imamship of the Jumaat mosque in front of the palace of the Paramount ruler of the Donga chiefdom

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Donga, Taraba state - No fewer than two persons have lost their lives in a clash over the leadership of the Central Mosque in the Donga community in Taraba State.

Several others were wounded and properties da in the clash that erupted on Tuesday, October 28, 2025.

Leadership tussle in Taraba Jummat Mosque leads to the death of 2 persons.

Source: Original

The Donga Central Mosque is located in front of the palace of the Paramount ruler of the Donga chiefdom.

As reported by Daily Trust, a source in the town said that the crisis began after a disagreement within the Muslim community over who should lead the Central Mosque in the town.

The disagreement resulted in a violent confrontation between the two groups.

The source further hinted that security agents, including soldiers, had been drafted to the area to control the situation.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Leshen James, is yet to comment on the tragic incident at the time of filling this report.

Man shot dead, 3 others injured in cult clash

Recall that operatives of the Bayelsa state police command took action following a deadly cult attack in the state capital, Yenagoa.

A 27-year-old man was shot dead while three others were injured during a suspected case of intra-cult rivalry.

The state Police spokesperson, DSP Musa Mohammed, narrated how the tragic incident happened a the midnight.

Read more stories on deadly clash:

Vigilantes clash with bandits in Plateau forests

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that more than 60 people were killed after a deadly clash between vigilantes and armed bandits in Wase LGA of Plateau state.

Tension escalated when vigilantes reportedly looted the Kukawa community before heading to the forest, where they were overpowered by heavily armed bandits.

Experts and locals are now calling on the federal government to empower and train community-based forces to effectively tackle the growing insecurity.

Source: Legit.ng