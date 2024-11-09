At least 15 people have been killed by members of a new terror group, “Lakurawas” Augie local government area of Kebbi state

The terror group also made off with at least one hundred cattle during the crisis on Friday, November 8

The locals killed some of the terrorists and injured others but they were carried away by their colleagues

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Kebbi state - A new terrorist group, “Lakurawas,” also known as Mujahidin, attacked and killed 15 people in Mera town, Augie local government area of Kebbi state.

Legit.ng recalls that the Nigerian military authorities said the terror group is affiliated with jihadi groups in Mali and Niger Republic. The new terror group operates in Kebbi and Sokoto States.

The terror group met a local herder and attempted to rustle his animals

Source: Original

Director of Defence Media Operations Major General Edward Buba, said the terror group is a fallout of the political instability in the two countries.

The tragic incident happened when the terror group met a local herder and attempted to rustle his animals on Friday, November 8.

According to Vanguard, a source told BBC Hausa that the community members injured some of the terrorists but they were carried away by their colleagues.

“The herder ran to the community and raised alarm, and community members marched to the location where they engaged the terrorists in a fight which led to the killing of 15, while many were injured.

“The locals succeeded in killing some of the terrorists and injured others. But the survivors among the terrorists carried their casualties and left.”

Another source identified as Alhaji Bashir Mera, said the group struck as residents were preparing for Jumaat prayers on Friday afternoon.

Mera alleged that the terrorists made off with at least one hundred cattle, The Punch reports.

New terror group takes over 5 Sokoto LGAs

Legit.ng earlier reported that no fewer than five local government areas in Sokoto state were taken over by a new terrorist group, “Lakurawas,” also known as Mujahidin.

Residents of the affected communities in Sokoto state are asked to pay zakat and other levies to the terrorists.

The Chairman of Tangaza local government area, Alhaji Isa Salihu Kalenjeni, said the terror group is also involved in robbing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng