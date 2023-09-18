Members of the Eiye and Aiye confraternities were involved in a bloody clash in the Sagamu areas of Ogun state

It was gathered that 3 secondary school students and 17 others were killed in the bloody cult clash

The bloody clash reportedly started on Friday, September 15 and has spread to different parts of the ancient town

Ogun state, Sagamu - At least three secondary school students and 17 others have been killed during cultists clash in Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The clash between the Eiye and Aiye confraternities started on Friday, September 15.

3 students, 17 others killed as cultists cash in Sagamu, Ogun state Photo Credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

3 students, 17 others killed as cultists clash

According to Vanguard, a resident of Sagamu, who spoke on condition of anonymity listed Agbowa behind Ewusi Palace, Makun, Ijagba, Ajaka, Isale Oko and Sabo as centres of the mindless killings.

The source said the deceased students were killed when they went to cut their hair on Sunday, September 17 in preparation for the school resumption on Monday, September 18.

"The target was actually the owner of the barbing saloon, but when he wasn’t found there, the cultists decided to kill those that were found in the shop.

“About four people were also killed on Ode Lemo Road under the same circumstances. The target of the cultists was also not around when they came calling in the middle of the night, but they killed the four people they met in his room."

“It is terrible and no one can really say this is why they are fighting.”

Police confirm cult clash

The state police spokesperson, SP Omolola Odutola, who confirmed the tragic incident said the number of those killed wasn’t up to 20.

Odutola, however, failed to state the actual number of casualties

12 killed in bloody cult clash in Rivers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that two rival gangs clashed in Sime, a community in the Tai district of Rivers state, early Friday morning, June 3.

Legit.ng gathered that a community leader said the early morning violence left at least 12 people dead.

The fight between the Icelanders and Greenlanders took place in Sime a 25-minute drive from Port Harcourt.

Cultist begs residents to save him from bleeding to death after cult clash

A suspected cultist who was shot during a bloody clash with rival gangs reached out to residents of the area for help in saving his life.

A suspected cultist was left at the mercy of residents of Urban Area, a part of Sapele, Delta state, as he almost bled to death.

The young man who gave his name as Precious Stanley was involved in a shootout with a rival cult group which left him bleeding from the gunshot wound he sustained.

