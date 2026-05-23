A newlywed Nigerian lady cried out bitterly on social media after her wedding cakes spoiled within 24 hours

In a now-viral video, the emotional lady captured the condition of the cakes and expressed her distress over the experience

The video sparked widespread reactions on TikTok, as netizens shared various opinions in the comments

A newlywed Nigerian lady expressed deep frustration online after her wedding cakes deteriorated less than a day after her ceremony.

The incident quickly gained attention after she posted footage showing the state of the cakes.

Bride’s wedding cakes deteriorated within 24 hours after ceremony. Photo credit: @JustBlesso/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Newlywed lady cries out over spoilt cakes

The lady, who posted under the handle @JustBlesso on TikTok, shared a clip of the damaged cakes and expressed her disappointment with the outcome.

She stated that the entire order had spoiled within 24 hours of the wedding.

In her caption, she named the vendor responsible and said she had been left upset by the experience.

She also mentioned that a family member had attempted to salvage the situation by removing the icing and placing the cakes in a refrigerator, but that measure still failed to prevent them from going bad.

In her words:

"All my wedding cake went bad within 24 hours. Xcellbakehouse you will never find anything good in life. Storytime coming soon. Even when my sis helped me remove the icing on the body and refrigerated it and it still got bad."

Bride cries out as her refrigerated cakes still went bad. Photo credit: @JustBlesso/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as newlywed lady displays spoilt cakes

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@AnjolaOluwa said:

"Those of you saying nonsense, hope you know some people eat their wedding cake on their first anniversary?"

@BAKER IN SANGOTEDO/AJAH said:

"A properly baked cake without preservatives should be able to last at least 4 days and for a fruit cake it should last longer."

@Their fada said:

"I am also a baker and this has happened to me before. A wedding cake got bad and when I was told, I apologized to my client and baked naked cakes for her after the wedding. Things like this happen and it can happen to anyone, it's the baker that is supposed to handle it with maturity to retain her customer and not get things escalated to this level."

@Prestigeliver commented:

"Yes, the cake went bad within 24hrs isn't there other ways to resolve it than spoiling someone's brand and even writing such words, bakers are not perfect they can make mistakes too you know."

@Daddy's Lil Monster commented:

"Even without preservatives a well baked cake should last a few days outside the fridge. This baker probably redesigned an old cake because there’s no way!"

@BEST APHRODISIAC IN NIGERIA added:

"Ok guys from the comment section so it’s normal for wedding cake to last for 1 year cos it’s wedding cake but bread should not last month wow. I just saw how yall are defending preservative in a particular baked food."

See the post below:

Lady cries out as tailor spoils her dress

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady's attempt at wearing her best outfit for her wedding suffered a setback thanks to her tailor.

The disappointed bride took to social media to showcase the dress she wanted and what the tailor gave her.

Source: Legit.ng