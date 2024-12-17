Approximately 1,000 worshippers who are predominantly women and children have been displaced in Taraba state

Taraba state - Members of the United Methodist Church in Nigeria (UMCN) and the Global Methodist Church in Nigeria (GMCN) engaged in a violent clash leading to the death of two siblings and a 27-year-old Elisha Masoyi.

Masoyi, a UMCN member and brother to the church’s Lay Leader, was reportedly shot dead during the violence in the Munga-Dosso community of Karim-Lamido local government area of Taraba state.

As reported by The Guardian, suspected attackers set the house of the two siblings, a four-year-old Abednego and a two-year-old baby, ablaze resulting in their untimely death.

It was gathered that the clash started when three GMCN pastors led their members to forcefully enter the sealed UMCN No. 1 church in Munga-Dosso on Sunday, December 15.

UMCN members resisted GMCN’s attempt to enter the church which led to clashes that escalated and spread to UMCN No. 3.

The clash was a result of a longstanding division between the UMCN and GMCN factions.

The Taraba state government sealed three UMCN churches in Munga-Dosso—UMCN No. 1, No. 2, and No. 3—to prevent a breakdown of law and order after the GMCN faction broke away.

The clashes have led to the displacement of approximately 1,000 worshippers who are predominantly women and children.

The Nigerian Army has reportedly arrested 23 UMCN members following the violence.

The district Superintendent of UMCN in Munga-Dosso, Rev. Alim Thomas, said his efforts to involve the police to prevent the violence were unsuccessful.

The state police spokesperson, Usman Abdullahi, explained that the crisis was a result of some GMCN members trying to unseal UMCN church buildings for service.

