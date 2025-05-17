Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Yenagoa, Bayelsa state - A 27-year-old man identified as Daniel Ayama was shot dead while three others sustained injuries in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state capital.

The state Police spokesperson, DSP Musa Mohammed, said one of the victims, Peremoboi Anthony, is currently receiving medical treatment for gunshot wounds at the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa.

As reported by Vanguard, Mohammed disclosed this in a statement on Friday night, May 16, 2025.

According to Mohammed, Peremoboi narrated that they were returning from a birthday party when unknown assailants ambushed them in an unmarked Hilux vehicle at INEC Junction, Yenagoa.

“The body of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue of the FMC Yenagoa. Other victims are responding to treatment.

Mohammed added that police had commenced an investigation of the incident.

“The Bayelsa State Police Command wishes to inform the public of an ongoing investigation into a suspected case of intra-cult rivalry which occurred at about 1 am on 16th May 2025.

“At about 10:30 hours, operatives from the Anti-Kidnapping Unit recovered a black Toyota Lexus SUV riddled with bullet holes, abandoned at the Swali area of Yenagoa."

He added that:

“Notably, the incident was not formally reported by the victims or their relatives until officers from the Anti-Kidnapping Unit traced the injured individual to the hospital at 10:30 hours on the same day.

“The Command is actively working with public-spirited individuals who have already provided valuable information to assist in identifying and apprehending the perpetrators of this violent act."

19 people feared killed in renewed cult clash

Recall that suspected notorious cultists reportedly killed many people in Rivers state, south-south Nigeria.

Following the killings in the Obelle community, Emohua local government area (LGA) of the oil-rich state, residents fled the troubled community for safety.

Legit.ng reports that cultism is a serious problem that has been increasing in the past few years in Nigeria, especially among the youth demography.

Soldier, three killed in suspected cultist attack in Benue

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that tragic cult violence grips Makurdi's North Bank as four people, including a soldier, lose their lives in separate attacks.

Eyewitnesses reveal innocent victims caught in the crossfire of escalating clashes between rival cult groups.

Authorities confirm heightened security measures as residents call for decisive action to end the violence.

