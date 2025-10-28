A plane carrying 12 people has crashed near Kenya’s coast while en route to a game park resort

The early morning accident occurred shortly after take-off from Diani, with tourists reportedly on board

Government agencies are investigating the cause as images show the wreckage engulfed in flames

A light aircraft carrying 12 people has crashed in Kwale County, near Kenya’s Indian Ocean coastline, according to a statement released by the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA).

The plane was reportedly flying from the coastal town of Diani to Kichwa Tembo, a resort located within a game park, when it went down at approximately 05:30 local time (02:30 GMT).

Kenya Civil Aviation Authority confirms early morning crash of tourist-bound plane en route to Kichwa Tembo. Photo credit: Kabir Danji/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

The KCAA confirmed the incident in an official statement, noting that the aircraft had 12 individuals on board at the time of the crash.

While the identities and nationalities of those on board have not yet been disclosed, one news outlet quoted police sources as saying that tourists were among the passengers.

Wreckage and flames captured in local media

Kenyan media outlets have published images showing the wreckage engulfed in flames, with debris strewn across the crash site.

The visuals depict a devastating scene, underscoring the severity of the incident.

Government agencies investigating Kwale plane crash

The KCAA stated that multiple government agencies had already been deployed to the crash site. “Government agencies were already on site working to determine the cause of the accident and assess its impact,” the authority said.

Investigations are ongoing as officials work to establish the circumstances that led to the early morning crash.

Government agencies investigate Kwale aircraft accident as images reveal fiery aftermath near Diani airstrip. Photo credit: NjoregoMunjito/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

East African Kenya

Kenya is a vibrant East African nation known for its diverse landscapes, rich wildlife, and cultural heritage.

Bordered by the Indian Ocean to the southeast, it boasts stunning coastlines, savannahs, mountain highlands, and the Great Rift Valley.

Nairobi, the capital, serves as a major economic and political hub in the region. Kenya is renowned globally for its safari tourism, with iconic national parks such as Maasai Mara, Amboseli, and Tsavo offering sightings of the “Big Five” game animals.

The country is home to over 40 ethnic groups, including the Kikuyu, Luo, and Maasai, each contributing to its dynamic cultural mosaic. Agriculture, tourism, and technology are key pillars of the economy.

Kenya also plays a significant role in regional diplomacy and peacekeeping. With a youthful population and growing infrastructure, it continues to position itself as a leading force in East Africa’s development and innovation landscape.

