More than 60 people have been reported dead after a deadly clash between vigilantes and armed bandits in Wase LGA of Plateau State

Tension escalated when vigilantes reportedly looted Kukawa community before heading to the forest, where they were overpowered by heavily armed bandits

Experts and locals are now calling on the federal government to empower and train community-based forces to effectively tackle the growing insecurity

A fresh wave of violence has rocked Wase Local Government Area of Plateau state, leaving dozens dead after a failed operation by local vigilantes to dislodge armed bandits from forest hideouts ended in bloodshed.

The clash, which occurred early Sunday, claimed the lives of at least 10 vigilantes in the Bunyun and Nyalun communities of Bashar District.

The Daily Trust reported that the residents said those killed were part of a volunteer security force drawn from Plateau and neighbouring Taraba State, deployed to respond to frequent attacks by criminal groups in the region.

The bloody fight stems from local vigilantes' efforts to dislodge bandits.

Bandits confront vigilantes in bloody fight

According to Musa Ibrahim, a local resident, the vigilantes had launched an offensive into the forest following weeks of increasing bandit activity.

“They moved in at dawn, but they were overwhelmed. We buried 10 of our men — five from Plateau and five from Taraba — this morning,” he said.

However, the deployment took a controversial turn when members of the vigilante group allegedly turned on the Kukawa community during transit to the forest.

Witnesses say the group ransacked homes, seized over 150 mobile phones, vandalised shops, and confiscated dozens of motorcycles, accusing residents of shielding the criminals.

Baffa, the chairman of the Kukawa vigilante group, expressed outrage at the conduct of the visiting force.

“They claimed they were passing through to chase bandits, but they attacked innocent residents instead. They accused us of protecting bandits, which is false,” he said.

Minutes after the confrontation, gunfire was heard from the forest, confirming the vigilantes had engaged the bandits. Survivors who fled the battle described being outnumbered and outgunned, forcing a chaotic retreat.

Shapi’i Sambo, a youth leader in Wase, said the death toll was expected to rise.

“We are still gathering information, but many vigilantes didn’t return. We may know the full scale of the tragedy by tomorrow,” he said.

The state police command and Operation Safe Haven have yet to issue statements, despite multiple inquiries.

Vigilantes' conduct condemned

Security analyst and retired police officer Bulus Ajiji warned that the tragedy reflects a broader failure in coordination.

Lack of professional training is blamed for the poor conduct of the vigilante officers.

“Vigilantes need proper training. These aren’t ordinary criminals. Without intelligence and support from formal security agencies, these kinds of casualties are inevitable,” he explained.

This is not the first time Wase has witnessed large-scale violence. In recent months, several joint operations between vigilantes and soldiers have targeted bandit strongholds, with mixed results.

Previous attacks in Kukawa and neighbouring villages have displaced hundreds, deepening a humanitarian crisis in the region.

Civic activist Steve Aluko urged the federal government to formalise community-led defence efforts.

“The government must empower and regulate local security actors. Policing alone cannot end this crisis. It’s time to put resources in the hands of those at the frontline,” he said.

Bandits kill retired officer in Plateau

Earlier, Legt.ng reported that armed bandits killed a retired police officer, Ayuba Bako, and two others after attacking two communities in Plateau state.

The gunmen suspected to be Fulani militant groups attacked Farin-Lamba, Jos South local government area, and Dahot village, Wereng Community, Riyom local government area, on Friday, May 23, 2025.

