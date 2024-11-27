A bystander was tragically killed during a clash between Nigerian Customs officers and smugglers in Ogun State's Imeko-Afon Local Government Area

A bystander tragically lost his life during a violent confrontation between officers of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) and suspected smugglers in the Obada Idi-Emi area of Imeko-Afon Local Government, Ogun State, on Monday.

The incident, confirmed by the Public Relations Officer of the Ogun Area 1 Command, Hammed Oloyede, unfolded in the early hours, leaving residents in fear as gunshots echoed through the area.

Eyewitness Account

A local resident, speaking under anonymity, recounted the tense moments:

“There was a violent confrontation between Nigerian Customs Service officers and suspected smugglers in Obada Idi Emi, Imeko-Afon. The clash occurred early this morning, with sporadic gunfire exchanged between the two groups. A resident identified as Kazeem was hit by a stray bullet and lost his life.”

Customs’ Account of Events

According to Oloyede, the clash originated from a smuggling attempt involving foreign rice. Acting on intelligence, customs officers intercepted a Mazda 323 vehicle laden with 50kg bags of imported rice.

“On Monday, November 25, 2024, at about 1109hrs, the operatives of Nigeria Customs Service, Ogun Area 1 Command received credible information on a Mazda 323 laden with bags of Imported rice. A surveillance team was deployed in a private vehicle to trail and give real-time updates on the Information.

“Upon confirmation, The team with the official patrol vehicle swung into action along the bush paths of Owode-Obada and intercepted one MAZDA 323 loaded with foreign rice of 50kg each at the said Owode Obada axis. The driver abandoned the vehicle upon sighting the official patrol vehicle and managed to evade arrest.

“While conveying the intercepted vehicle with foreign rice to the Government Warehouse for documentation, the intercepted vehicle broke down at Obada town. Given the volatile nature of the area, the team leader directed that the intercepted rice be evacuated into the official patrol Hilux.”

During the melee, one bystander was said to have been killed, and two customs officers sustained injuries.

Oloyede confirmed that the command has launched an investigation into the incident to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the loss of life and the property damage.

