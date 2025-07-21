Former President Muhammadu Buhari's death has continued to generate reactions from concerned Nigerians, particularly about the health sector in the country

This is because the CMD of the AMSH, Akinola Akinmade, claimed that the former president would not have died if he had received treatment at the ABUAD facility

Recall that Buhari died at a London clinic on Sunday, July 13, and was given a state burial on Tuesday, July 15, in his hometown, Daura, Katsina

Akinola Akinmade, the chief medical director of the Afe Babalola University Multi-System Hospital (AMSH), has claimed that the late former President Muhammadu Buhari would not have died if he had been treated at the world-class medical facility of the institution.

The academic expressed confidence in the skilled personnel and cutting-edge technology of the hospital, adding that the health facility would have done everything within its capacity to ensure that the former president was alive and active.

AMSH explains why former President Muhammadu Buhari would not have died Photo Credit: @MBuhari

Source: Twitter

When ABUAD Hospital speaks on Buhari

Akinmade made this comment while addressing journalists in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, over the weekend. He lamented the consistent medical tourism of Nigerian politicians abroad.

Vanguard reported that he explained that it was time for the government to equip the healthcare infrastructure in the country and that they could take a cue from the ABUAD Hospital, which he said has been described as the most equipped medical facility in Sub-Saharan Africa, with some of the best experts in the country.

According to the CMD, you rarely find any medical facility in Nigeria and Africa that is well-equipped or can brag of the volume of medical equipment, which includes hordes of cross-border personnel that the ABUAD facility parades every day.

He stressed that the peculiarities were assembled by the patriotic and visionary zeal of the founder and legal luminary, Afe Babalola (SAN), just to ensure that the hospital met the global standards in the health sector. He said the hospital works to meet the demand of all classes of people, whether rich or poor, low or highly placed.

Where did Buhari die?

Buhari died at a London clinic on Sunday, July 13. His remains were repatriated to the country on Tuesday, July 15 and were subsequently given a state burial on the same day at his residence in Daura, Katsina.

The state burial was attended by several dignitaries, including leaders from neighbouring African countries. President Bola Tinubu led the dignitaries at the event, as well as Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Following the burial, several dignitaries have continued to pay condolence visits to the residence and family of the former president. This did not exclude the opposition leaders, who have taken their time to visit the graveside of the late Buhari and offer their prayers.

AMSH CMD say ex-President Muhammadu Buhari would not have died if he was treated at ABUAD facility Photo Credit: @MBuhari

Source: Twitter

Ex-Vice President Osinbajo reacts to Buhari's death

Legit.ng also reported that former Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has reacted to the passing of his former boss, President Muhammadu Buhari, who died on Sunday, July 13, in London, describing his legacy as a testament to the nobility of public service.

Prof Osinbajo, who was Nigeria's two-time Vice President, served alongside President Muhammadu Buhari from May 29, 2015, to May 29, 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng