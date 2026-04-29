A Nigerian woman has pleaded with church leaders to reduce constant financial contributions to their members amid economic instability

She expressed frustration over frequent contributions and suggested that pastors should learn trades or run businesses

Her message sparked mixed reactions online, with some supporting her concerns and others disagreeing with her views

A Nigerian woman has cried out, pleading with church leaders, pastors, and religious heads in Nigeria, along with a strong message to them.

In a TikTok video posted on April 28, 2026, by @adajerusalem2, showed her expressing exhaustion over constant requests for money for various church projects.

A Nigerian frustrated woman sends strong messages to religious leaders in Nigeria. Photo credit: @adajerusalem2/TikTok, Taiwo Afifayan/Getty Images

Source: UGC

According to her, the country has made "daily church contributions" unbearable for many church members like herself, and as such, it would be better for religious leaders to find an alternative instead of continuously demanding money from their members.

Lady sends strong message to pastors

Crying out in frustration, she suggested that religious leaders should consider learning trades or running businesses instead of relying heavily on donations from members.

She mentioned skills such as tailoring, vulcanising, and importation as possible alternatives that could help generate income.

A Nigerian lady begs church leaders not to stress their financial contributions to their members. Photo credit: @adajerusalem2/TikTok

Source: TikTok

“I beg, make una go learn work,” she said repeatedly.

She added that church members no longer have peace due to the increasing number of financial requests, noting that the pressure has become too much for many to handle.

She said:

"I beg, I beg, I beg o. Reverend fathers, bishops, pastors... make una go learn work! My knee is on the ground, make una go learn work, I beg of you.

Make time, spend money from your own business. We are tired, truly tired. My knees are on the ground. How can a person come to church and una go learn work o! We don tire. Church contribution, church cathedral this, cathedral that... make una go learn work!

You know say una don de spend money too much? Una pass normal man. All these church-church leaders, na him make women de rush come una side. Make una go learn work. Even if na tailoring, vulcanizer, anything... importer, exporter... anything way una go learn, make una go learn work. Open shop. Make una stay for una shop de not even have peace from financial demands?"

Reactions as lady pleads to religious leaders

Legit.ng compiled reactions from TikTok users who watched the video. Some of the comments are below.

Cynthia_Of_Anambra said:

"My papa contributed for rev car but he no get bicycle."

okiemute said:

"Mama, this video does not make sense, mentioning Rev fr."

DON PRESH said:

"Pastors abroad, all have full time jobs. It's only in Africa, that they exploit the gullible poor people, to enrich themselves."

preshy_wine said:

"My rev father guide o, he studied medicine and surgery, he get private hospital, sometimes I dey call am if things rough."

Mrs Nabieu said:

"This message is not content. It's very important."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Lord's Chosen pastor sends warning to members

Legit.ng reported that Pastor Lazarus Muoka, the founder of The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries (TLCCRM), has issued a warning to his church members.

The cleric frowned at the conduct of some of his church members on social media, warning that they were falling into the trap of demons.

Instead of dancing and playing on social media, Pastor Muoka emphasised what he expects Chosen members to do on the net.

Source: Legit.ng