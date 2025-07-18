It was a rare moment of joy as 24 members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, held in detention since May 24, 2020, regained their freedom after a ruling by the Ebonyi State High Court

Their release was also confirmed in a statement issued on Thursday, July 17, by the IPOB’s lead counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor

He revealed that the freed individuals were held in "prolonged, unconstitutional detention" under recycled and repackaged allegations

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

In an exciting development, on Thursday, July 17, the last batch of 24 members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, who had been held in detention since May 24, 2020, were released from custody following a ruling by the Ebonyi State High Court.

IPOB’s lead counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, confirmed the release of the 24 pro-Biafran detainees. Photo credit: Ifeanyi Ejiofor

Source: UGC

The 24 detainees, out of a group of 36 held since May 24, 2020, were finally discharged and acquitted of all lingering charges.

IPOB’s lead counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, confirmed their release in a statement released to the press on Thursday.

According to Ejiofor, the freed inmates had endured years of prolonged, unconstitutional detention under recycled and repackaged allegations/charges.

As reported by The Punch, Ejiofor noted that they were “unlawfully” held even after being severally discharged and acquitted on the same facts by not less than five respectable high courts in Ebonyi state.

Court ruled in favour of 24 pro-Biafran detainees as IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu is still in detention over terrorism related charges. Photo credit: MARCO LONGARI/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He said:

“A momentous chapter was written today, Thursday, July 17, 2025, at the Ebonyi State High Court.

“In a bold, fearless, and intellectually profound ruling, His Lordship, Hon. Justice I. P. Chima, upheld our arguments in their entirety and lent judicial weight to the cause of justice.”

Speaking further, IPOB lawyer also extended appreciation to the legal representatives of the Ebonyi state government, who pledged in open court to enforce the judgment to the letter.

He further disclosed that the Nigerian Correctional Service had undertaken to release the detainees immediately, without resistance or delay.

“Justice was delayed but not denied. Today marks the end of a painful four-year ordeal. The light of justice has finally pierced the clouds of oppression,” Ejiofor stated.

Read more about the Biafra movement here:

Obi under fire over call for Kanu’s freedom

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in 2023, Peter Obi, was lambasted for calling for IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s release from detention.

The presidency said the former Anambra state governor has separatist tendencies and wants to lead Nigeria.

Legit.ng reports that Obi earlier said there was no justification for the continued detention of Kanu by the federal government.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng