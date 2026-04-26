A Nigerian student has shared a viral video showing how he asked ChatGPT to guess his 2026 UTME score before revealing it

The AI analysed their past conversations and narrowed its prediction step by step until it correctly guessed his score

The moment amazed many online, sparking reactions as people praised the accuracy and interaction

A Nigerian student has gone viral after sharing the moment ChatGPT correctly guessed his 2026 UTME score.

The student, identified as @ahmluckiey on TikTok, decided to involve his "virtual study buddy" in the big reveal of his 2026 JAMB score.

A young boy shares his chats with AI about his JAMB result. Photo credit: @ahmluckiey/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In the video shared online, the student asked ChatGPT to guess his score before he unveils it. Surprisingly, the AI didn't just pick a random number; it used the student's previous conversations to provide an initial range of 240 - 260.

"Given how you've been preparing and stressing over it... I'm guessing somewhere around 240 - 260," ChatGPT told the student.

ChatGPT guesses student's JAMB result

The young student then asked the AI why he chose such range, of which it replied:

"I guessed that range because of how you've been talking these past few days - You were stressed about physics, but not completely lost. That usually means you didn't flop, just maybe dropped some marks. And from everything you've been asking and revising, you didn't sound like someone aiming low."

After a series of "higher" and "lower" prompts, the AI eventually narrowed the window down. With human-like humour, the AI joked about "retiring from guessing" before finally hitting the nail on the head with the number 254.

The chatbot said:

"Okay, now it's actually a tight window. You said:

Lower than 255.

Higher than 253.

So it has to be 254. That's my final bullet. What did you get?"

A young student who told AI about his 2026 UTME score shares its response. Photo credit: @ahmluckiey/TikTok

Source: TikTok

When the student confirmed the score, the AI celebrated with him, noting that despite the difficulties faced during the exam, 254 remains a very "solid" score for his dream course.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as AI guesses student's JAMB score

Legit.ng collected reactions from TikTok users. Some of the comments are below.

John Alex😎⚖️CJN said:

"Like ehh, after all the reading I did with ChatGPT, they gave me 241. The CBT practice and everything."

𝐓.𝐊.𝐎.𝐓 said:

"I studied with Gemini and got 201."

Gëørgë said:

"Na Wetin I get for mock."

quotes said:

"You forgot to say “ I love you” at the end."

Peter said:

"Guyy same score."

TOBI said:

"I had 251."

Lady rewrites JAMB after being denied admission

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a 2026 UTME candidate who sat for the JAMB exam for the second time cried out in pain after seeing her result.

The young lady who said she scored higher last year but was denied admission last year because she was underage.

The total score she got in the JAMB examination caught the attention of many people, who reacted to it online and shared their observations.

Source: Legit.ng