3 students who are enrolled in the Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board (JUPEB) have shared their 2026 UTME results

One of the JUPEB students explained in the comments section of the post he shared that they were advised to take part in the JAMB examination

The post he shared showed the faces of the 3 JUPEB students, which included him, and also the screenshot that showed their 2026 UTME results

The individuals who are currently enrolled in the Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board (JUPEB) have gone viral online after they took part in the 2026 JAMB examination and took to social media to share their 2026 UTME results.

The photos of these students, as well as the scores they each got in Government and other subjects they wrote in the JAMB exam, were uploaded online by a young boy whose picture is contained in the post.

JUPEB students advised to write JAMB, post 2026 UTME result online. Photo Source: Tiktok/edisemi_kenneth

Source: TikTok

JAMB: JUPEB students flaunt 2026 UTME results

The individual who shared the screenshot of the post mentioned that the school he attends urged the students to sit for the JAMB examination; however, he did not reveal why.

@edisemi_kenneth shared a photo of himself and his two other friends, along with what they each got in the JAMB examination.

The screenshot he shared on his TikTok page showed that they are all art students, and the subjects they wrote in their JAMB examination include Government and Literature.

They also sat for English and one other social science subject.

One of the girls, named Blessing, scored a total of 268 in her JAMB examination, while Tonte, another friend, scored a total of 275.

JUPEB students trend online as they release 2026 UTME results. Photo Source: Tiktok/edisemi_kenneth

Source: TikTok

JAMB: JUPEB student shares UTME results

The male amongst the three who posted the result online, @edisemi_kenneth, got a total of 276.

The screenshot of the results posted online shows they each got a very high mark in Government.

The post, which showed the score each of the JUPEB students got after writing their JAMB exam and checking their 2026 UTME result, has gone viral on social media.

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young man who participated in the 2026 JAMB examination had cried out after seeing his UTME result despite putting in significant effort during his preparation.

The candidate, identified as Isaac, said he spent several days studying, revising, and solving many past questions in a bid to achieve a high score. He explained that he often sacrificed sleep and pushed himself hard, believing his dedication would pay off.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a brother shared his happiness on social media after his sister wrote the 2026 JAMB exam.

He said his sister wants to become a doctor and study medicine at the university. He was very proud of her because she did well in the exam. He also posted her results and showed the marks she got in her different subjects.

Lady shares father’s reaction to UTME result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that an 18-year-old girl who scored high in her JAMB examination has taken to social media to share her father’s reaction to her 2026 UTME result.

The young lady explained that she wrote the JAMB exam the previous year at the age of 17 and shared her score, as well as how her father reacted at the time. She also revealed how differently he responded when she informed him of her 2026 UTME result.

Source: Legit.ng