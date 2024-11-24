Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, PDP chieftain, has expressed relief over Simon Ekpa’s arrest in Finland, calling it a step towards restoring peace in the southeastern region of Nigeria

According to Akinniyi, Ekpa's commands to his followers have intensified violence in the region, with reports of attacks on government officials and businesses; especially the Monday sit-at-home order, in particular, crippled the local economy and caused widespread hardship

In an interview with Legit.ng, he urged the Nigerian government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to facilitate his extradition

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The spokesperson of the PDP National Youth Group, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, has commended the Government of the Republic of Finland for the arrest of Simon Ekpa, a self-proclaimed Biafran separatist.

He urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government to ensure Ekpa's extradition back to Nigeria and noted that his arrest would restore normalcy in the southeast region.

PD chieftain calls for the extradition of Biafra separatist leader, Simon Ekpa, who was recently picked up by the police in Finland. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Why was Simon Ekpa was arrested?

Legit.ng reported that Ekpa, a Finland-based secessionist, was arrested by law enforcement agents in the northern European nation.

He was sent to prison by the district court of Paijat-Hame for “spreading terrorist propaganda on social media”.

Ekpa was said to have committed the crime in 2021 in Lahti municipality.

Akinniyi: Tinubu should extradite Simon Ekpa

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Sunday, November 24, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, demanded that Ekpa be extradited to Nigeria to face terrorism charges related to his actions in the southeast region.

However, he expressed hope that Ekpa's arrest would help restore peace in the southeast region.

The PDP chieftain said:

"This is good news for an average lover of the Igbo Nation and peace. The killings in the South East as reinforced by Simon Ekpa is unwarranted and no one sensible will complain about this new development. I am calling for his extradition, he should face the laws here in Nigeria.

"For a while now, the continued 'Sit-at-house' on Mondays have rendered businesses bankrupt and economic activities dead in the South East. Ekpa's online commands to unsuspecting lovers of the Biafran have done more damage than good to the struggle.

"At least, there will be a decline in attacks on government formation and peace loving people of the South East, with this arrest.

"I was surprised at his denials about being the 'Prime Minister of Biafra', and he was allegedly quoted to have called himself a 'content creator', that is cowardice and I am disappointed in him."

FG confirms arrest of Simon Ekpa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the FG attributed the arrest of Ekpa to sustained diplomatic pressure on Finland by Nigeria.

The FG — through the ministry of foreign affairs — disclosed this in a statement by Kimiebi Ebienfa, the acting spokesperson of the ministry.

Source: Legit.ng