UK-based makeup artist Larissa London sparked a massive online debate after defending her pregnancy and revealing that Afrobeats star Davido was single when they had their son, Dawson

The mother of one also accused an unnamed person of using fake social media accounts to attack her and her young child with juju

Hours after her viral Snapchat outburst, Davido took to his X account to release a cryptic message claiming certain individuals are evil

Afrobeats superstar Davido has shared a cryptic message about malicious individuals, just hours after his baby mama, Larissa London, engaged in a heated online exchange.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the UK-based makeup artist who shares a child with Davido had opened her Snapchat on Sunday, April 26, for questions from her followers, but the session quickly became a tense conversation.

Afrobeats star Davido shares cryptic post suggesting some people harbour ill intentions hours after Larissa London's heated social media session. Photo: davido/larissalondon

Source: Instagram

During her session, Larissa addressed accusations of having a child with a married man by clarifying her pregnancy timeline.

She explained that her son, Dawson, was born in 2020 when the singer was entirely single, dismissing any narrative that she got pregnant for Davido while he is married to Chioma Adeleke.

Larissa also noted that the public only discovered the boy's paternity because Davido openly acknowledged him in interviews while she was on holiday.

Sharing more disturbing details, Larissa disclosed that an unnamed individual using a fake social media account targeted her and her child with traditional juju charms after she posted a video dancing in a blue outfit.

The controversy quickly went viral, dividing the internet between those praising her defence and those who criticised her for inviting questions only to react strongly.

Just hours after Larissa's outburst, Davido shared a cryptic message through his official X account.

He suggested that certain people harbour bad intentions that he cannot bring himself to confront.

The famous Afrobeats singer offered no further details regarding the post, leaving fans to connect the dots to Larissa’s recent posts because of the timing.

"There’s just something’s I can’t bring myself to do or say .. some pple out there are just plain evil …"

Check out Davido's post below:

Fans react to Davido's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Mussprince_seal said:

"I trust you, you can never cheąt on your partner"

@oladelevictor50 commented:

"But u need to show them the working"

@oladoja2rl wrote:

"Whatever you do, we will like it because you're a mature leader. I'm proud to be 30BG today, tomorrow, and forevermore. Sending love to the whole Adeleke, my king. 🤴"

@lfaroukl reacted:

"Idolo no mind them ❤️ Some people just dey evil from factory setting, no be today. Your heart clean, that's why God dey lift you every time. Keep shining 001, we dey your back solid! 5️⃣🙏🏾"

Davido shares a cryptic message on social media after Larissa London’s strong responses to questions about their child spark widespread reactions online. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

Davido reveals how Nicki Minaj collaboration happened

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that Davido revealed the surprising story behind his collaboration with global rap icon Nicki Minaj.

Speaking in a recent podcast, the singer explained that he had no idea that the American rapper had been following him on Instagram for many years.

That spontaneous interaction ultimately produced Holy Ground, which went on to become a standout single featured on Davido's 2020 album, A Good Time.

Source: Legit.ng