A Nigerian lady has generated a buzz online after she showed off the Biafran pounds she recently found in the house

Spreading them out on the handrail of their balcony, the lady expressed shock that her grandfather could hide such

While some internet users advised her to take it to a museum or sell it to antique lovers, others had different thoughts on the obsolete currency

A Nigerian lady, Rita, has expressed shock after finding wads of Biafran pounds her late grandfather hid away.

According to the Igbo lady, her grandfather passed away 16 years ago at an advanced age of 103.

She said her grandfather passed away 16 years ago. Photo Credit: @pweety.rita

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video, she spread out the obsolete currency on the handrail of their balcony as she marvelled at her grandpa's ability to hide things.

"You’re dead but your money still lives on," Rita captioned her TikTok video.

The Biafran pound was the currency of the breakaway Republic of Biafra between 1968 and 1970.

Nigerians react to the discovered Biafra pounds

omar said:

"The true perspective is the money he lost/couldn't use after the Biafra/Nigeria civil war. he has to start life again with 20 Nigerian pound from govt."

kingsley5610 said:

"You people are now rich."

gregv48 said:

"Pls try to hide it as well because very soon you’ll need it, Biafra is coming."

Sweto_comedy said:

"Am ready to buy it how much will you resell for me."

user6897476048823 said:

"Thousands of years ooooh but na grandpa,what if he was great great great great great great great great great great great grandpa na millions of yrs."

Gustavo said:

"Still keep am in the near future you fit put am for museum."

felixonwukwe said:

''It's an asset .... get it across to those who love antiques."

US said:

''How many years u say your grandpa dey again. I hear say he heed it for 1000s of years..."

