A LASU graduate has been abducted by gunmen while reportedly travelling to the NYSC orientation camp in Osun state

The victim has been allegedly shot in the leg as kidnappers issued a N20 million ransom demand before a set date

Concerns continue to grow as the family struggles under pressure from the ransom ultimatum and uncertainty over his condition

A graduate of Lagos State University, Ogunlana Adetola Sodiq, has been abducted by a group of bandits while travelling to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp in Osun state, Legit.ng has gathered.

NYSC-bound LASU graduate shot and kidnapped on highway. Photo: Atanda/Correspondent

Source: UGC

Sodiq was said to be on his way to Ede, Osun state, to participate in the mandatory one-year programme organised by the National Youth Service Corps when he was intercepted by gunmen on Wednesday, April 22.

Sources close to the victim, including a friend identified as James and members of his family, disclosed the incident to Legit.ng.

They expressed deep concern over his condition and the urgent ransom demand issued by his abductors.

According to the source, the kidnappers have already inflicted severe injury on the young graduate. This has, however, escalated fears for his safety.

“My friend was kidnapped while travelling to the NYSC camp in Osun State. The attackers have already shot him in the leg and are now demanding a ransom of N20 million, which they want paid before Wednesday (April 29)," the source told Legit.ng.

The family is said to be under intense pressure as they scramble to meet the N20 million ransom demand within the short deadline reportedly set by the abductors.

"His family is in distress and seeking any help they can get,” the source added.

The situation has left relatives devastated, with concerns growing over the victim’s health following the reported gunshot injury.

Highways linking major states, including those leading to NYSC orientation camps, have increasingly become hotspots for criminal activities such as kidnapping for ransom.

The case has also reignited concerns about the safety of prospective corps members who are often required to travel long distances to unfamiliar states as part of the NYSC scheme.

Gunmen attack LASU graduate on way to NYSC camp. Photo: abdullahayofel

Source: Twitter

Army confirms corps member's death

In another news, the Headquarters Guards Brigade of the Nigerian Army confirmed the death of Abdulsamad Jamiu, a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, who was killed after being caught in a crossfire during a security operation in Abuja.

Legit.ng had reported that the incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, April 25, at Shagari Estate in Dei-Dei, on the outskirts of the Federal Capital Territory, as troops responding to a distress call confronted suspected armed robbers.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued on Sunday, April 26, the Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, Olawuyi Odunola, said personnel of the Guards Brigade Quick Response Group were on a routine night patrol when they received intelligence about an ongoing robbery attack in the area.

He explained that upon arrival, the troops were met with heavy gunfire from the fleeing suspects, leading to what he described as a “brief but intense exchange.”

“During the engagement, Jamiu was caught in the crossfire. Despite efforts by troops to secure the area and preserve lives, he sadly succumbed to his injuries,” the statement read.

Source: Legit.ng