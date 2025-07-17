Ondo Police arrested five suspects over the abduction, r@pe, and murder of two AAUA students, whose disappearance on 20 June sparked public outrage

Forensic tracking of a victim’s phone led investigators to Lagos and Ekiti, revealing a plot allegedly masterminded by the landlord of one of the victims

In a separate case, four suspects were nabbed for the ritual-related abduction of a 17-year-old OAUSTECH student, with police vowing justice for all victims

The Ondo state Police Command has arrested five suspects linked to the gruesome murder of two undergraduates of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA).

The victims—25-year-old Abah John Friday and his 19-year-old friend, Okah Andrel Eloho—were reportedly abducted, robbed, r@ped, and murdered after being declared missing on 20 June 2025.

Police Take Action as Suspected Killers, Murder and Dispose of Corpses of AAUA Undergraduates

Source: Getty Images

The development triggered widespread panic and anger across the AAUA campus and the host community of Akungba-Akoko.

Concerned students and residents had raised the alarm when both undergraduates disappeared without a trace.

Police: How forensic tracking led to arrests

Speaking at a press briefing in Akure, the Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, detailed how the arrests were made.

According to him, the police launched a full investigation after receiving a petition from a relative of one of the victims.

“Following a petition dated 24 June, we mobilised our Anti-Kidnapping unit. Through forensic tracking, we traced an iPhone 14 Pro Max, belonging to one of the victims, to Computer Village in Ikeja, Lagos,” Lawal said.

The phone was recovered from one Abdul Mohammed Mubarak, 38, who confessed to buying it from Ojo Michael.

Michael was later arrested in Aramoko-Ekiti, where police also recovered a Lexus RX 350 vehicle linked to the victims.

Landlord named as mastermind

Under interrogation, Ojo Michael confessed to being part of the criminal gang that abducted, robbed, and eventually murdered the two students.

He revealed that the crime was orchestrated by one Oladele Femi—the landlord of one of the victims.

“Michael told us he was hired by Oladele Femi and one other suspect, Kola (currently on the run), to carry out the operation,” Lawal stated.

The suspects allegedly transferred ₦800,000 from the victim's account while they were held captive.

Michael further admitted to r@ping the female victim, Eloho. When she recognised him, the gang decided to kill both victims to prevent exposure.

“Their bodies were dumped in separate locations between Agbado and Ode-Ekiti. We have recovered the body of the female victim. Efforts are ongoing to find the male victim, believed to have been thrown into a river,” the police chief confirmed.

Police uncover ritual-related abduction of 17-year-old girl

In a separate incident, the police also arrested four suspects involved in a ritual-related abduction of a 100-level student of Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH).

The victim, Orowole Laughter, 17, was declared missing after she left home in Okitipupa on 25 June 2025. Lawal explained that a smart operation, which included monitoring a bank withdrawal, led to her rescue.

“We got her captor, Ayomide Emmanuel Luli, 25, at the bank. Further investigation led us to Iretomiwa Festus, a fellow student who lured her,” Lawal said.

The girl was taken to Ilesha in Osun State, where she was reportedly initiated into a cult by one Chief Awe Akinyemi. The police later arrested Akinyemi, while another suspect, identified as Apena, remains at large.

Police assure justice for victims

Commissioner Lawal vowed that all arrested suspects would be charged to court once investigations are concluded. He also reassured the public that efforts are ongoing to capture the fleeing suspects in both cases.

“These tragic cases show the importance of swift police action and public cooperation in tackling crime. We are committed to ensuring that justice is done and seen to be done,” he said.

Relatives kill, bury sibling in shallow grave

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Police arrested two relatives who allegedly killed and buried a family member in a shallow grave in Anambra state.

The State Commissioner for Police, CP Nnaghe Itam, said the deceased was beaten to death after he had been caught stealing.

Itam said the relatives buried the deceased in the Oko community, Orumba North local government area, to cover up a crime.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng