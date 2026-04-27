RHLN praises Taiwo Oyedele's appointment as Finance Minister, signalling adaptive leadership from President Tinubu

Expertise in fiscal policy positions Oyedele to drive impactful economic reforms in Nigeria

RHLN urges support for the reform agenda, emphasising cooperation for meaningful fiscal transformation

The Renewed Hope Labourers Network (RHLN), a cross-party political support group, has hailed the appointment of Taiwo Oyedele as Minister of Finance, describing it as a clear sign that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is embracing adaptive and performance-driven leadership.

In a statement issued on Monday and signed by its National Coordinator, Barrister Godwin Onwe, the group said the move reflects a pragmatic and results-oriented approach to governance, particularly in managing Nigeria’s economic challenges.

Group reveals why Tinubu appointed Taiwo Oyedele as Finance Minister. Credit: State House

Source: Twitter

“A coach who knows when to act”

RHLN likened the President’s decision-making style to that of a seasoned football coach who understands when to substitute underperforming players to improve overall team performance.

According to the group, the appointment signals Tinubu’s readiness to reassess and recalibrate his economic team in line with national priorities.

It described the move as both bold and strategic, especially at a time when Nigeria’s fiscal environment demands urgent reforms and renewed direction.

“The decision underscores a leadership style that prioritises results, accountability, and continuous improvement,” the statement noted.

Oyedele’s expertise seen as a key advantage

Barrister Onwe highlighted Oyedele’s strong professional background, pointing to his previous role at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), where he rose to become Partner and West Africa Tax Leader.

He noted that Oyedele has advised governments and multinational organisations on tax policy, fiscal reforms, and economic strategy. His experience, the group said, positions him as a capable hand to drive Nigeria’s financial reforms.

Oyedele also chaired the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, where he led efforts to design proposals aimed at simplifying Nigeria’s tax system, improving compliance, and expanding the country’s revenue base.

Focus on inclusive economic growth

The group emphasised that Oyedele’s reform philosophy aligns with building an economy that works for everyday Nigerians, including small businesses and low-income earners.

It noted that his approach prioritises simplifying taxation, broadening the tax net without placing additional burdens on vulnerable groups, and ensuring fiscal policies support inclusive growth.

“This appointment represents a broader effort to create a fair and efficient fiscal system—one that translates economic growth into tangible benefits for the masses,” the statement added.

Call for support across sectors

RHLN urged stakeholders across political and economic sectors to support the administration’s reform agenda, stressing that meaningful fiscal transformation requires cooperation.

It maintained that strong economic management depends not only on political will but also on technical expertise, describing Oyedele’s appointment as a convergence of both.

Oyedele assumes office as Finance Minister under President Bola Tinubu. Credit: State House

Source: Twitter

Confidence in long-term impact

The group expressed confidence that Oyedele’s leadership will play a significant role in reshaping Nigeria’s fiscal architecture and strengthening revenue generation.

Reaffirming its support for President Tinubu, RHLN concluded that the administration’s willingness to deploy technocratic expertise signals a commitment to sustainable development and long-term economic stability.

Why Tinubu Removed Finance Minister Wale Edun

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Presidency has explained why President Bola Tinubu removed Wale Edun, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, along with Umar Dangiwa, the Minister of Housing and Urban Development.

According to a statement from the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, the president's decision was driven by the need for "greater cohesion, synergy in governance" and more effective delivery of the Renewed Hope agenda.

Akume stressed that the president acted fully within his constitutional powers under Sections 147 and 148 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999, as amended).

Source: Legit.ng