The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in 2023, Peter Obi, has been lambasted for calling for IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s release from detention

The Presidency said the former Anambra state governor has separatist tendencies and wants to lead wants to lead Nigeria

Legit.ng reports that Obi earlier said there is no justification for the continued detention of Kanu by the federal government

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Presidency has reacted to the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in 2023, Peter Obi’s recent call for IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s release from detention.

Legit.ng recalls that Obi said it does not make any sense and unjustifiable to keep Kanu in detention since he was arrested and brought back to the country.

Presidency says Peter Obi has separatist tendencies. Photo credit: Mr Peter Obi

Source: UGC

The former Anambra state governor explained how he will handle national agitation and insecurity.

Reacting to Obi's statement, Presidency accused him of having “separatist tendencies” and openly declaring his support for IPOB.

As reported by The Punch, a source in the Presidency who preferred anonymity because he was not authorised to speak on the matter stated this.

“Peter Obi has separatist tendencies. He supports IPOB and he has said it publicly. But he wants to lead Nigeria. That’s a total contradiction.”

The source said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government would not interfere in the ongoing trial of Kanu.

He insisted that the case before the court must be allowed to run its course and Knau will be released if he is not found guilty.

“Let them wait until the trial is over. If he is not found guilty, he will be released.

“Everybody knows that Nnamdi Kanu’s case is in the court. Would he want the government to stop the court from doing its work? The trial is on. Let them wait until the trial is over.

“The state is alleging that he committed an offence and the case is already on trial. If he is not found guilty, he will be released. If he is found guilty there will be punishment for it.”

Nnamdi Kanu: Umahi mentions FG's condition for release

Recall that President Bola Tinubu's Minister of Works, David Umahi, disclosed that the federal government is ready to negotiate the release of Kanu.

Umahi, a two-term governor of Ebonyi, dismissed the reports that the southeast has started using Kanu's release as a condition to support President Tinubu's second-term ambition.

The minister expressed optimism that Kanu will be released not by pressure and political conditions but by dialogue and God's grace.

7 explosive statements by Nnamdi Kanu

In a previous story, Legit.ng reported that Kanu's trial has continued with the prosecution presenting explosive video and audio recordings, where Kanu allegedly incited violence against Nigerian security forces and key figures.

Disturbing statements included calls to burn government buildings, target police officers, and offer a bounty for the death of a political leader, further inflaming tensions.

The prosecution introduced additional evidence, including a CD of Kanu’s 2021 DSS interrogation, while the defence objected to its admissibility, and the case was adjourned until May 8, 2025.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng