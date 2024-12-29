Claims have appeared online saying 80 Nigerian soldiers were killed in a recent clash with 'Biafra forces'

Legit.ng reports that supporters of Biafra continue to press for secession from Nigeria over alleged marginalisation

Legit.ng checked if there was evidence for the viral claim on the alleged soldiers' killing in Abia state

Ohafia, Abia state - Claims started circulating on Facebook in December 2024 that 80 Nigerian soldiers were killed while 'clashing' with pro-Biafran forces in Ohafia, Abia state.

Legit.ng reports that Abia is among the southeast states most impacted by pro-Biafra agitators' violence.

Claim Biafra fighters killed 80 army personnel lacks evidence

The agitation for Biafra separatism has grown in frequency, intensity and geographical spread during the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

An online post claiming 80 Nigerian soldiers were killed in a clash with 'Biafra forces' reads:

“BREAKING: Heavy Gunfire in Ohafia as Biafra Forces Clash with Nigerian Soldiers.

“Heavy Shooting In Ohafia As Biafra Soldiers Clash With Nigerian Soldiers, 80 Nigerian Soldiers dead so far while Biafra are losing 3 of their soldiers"

The post includes two pictures: an armoured tank in military camouflage and another of a wrecked Nigerian army vehicle with two soldiers.

The claim can also be found here and here.

But is it true that a clash occurred between Nigerian soldiers and Biafra agitators which resulted in 80 soldiers’ deaths? Legit.ng checked.

A Google reverse image search of the first photo revealed that it was posted by the Nigerian army on its official Facebook page in 2019. The second image was traced to a 2014 column titled “Nigeria’s armed forces and the crisis of insurgency”, published by Vanguard newspaper.

These photos do not show a recent clash between the Nigerian soldiers and pro-Biafran forces.

Furthermore, a check on the official website of the Nigerian army and the organisation's social media accounts showed no evidence of the claim.

In the same vein, no reports confirmed a gunfight in Ohafia, with 80 Nigerian soldiers killed.

