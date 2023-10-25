A recent report has discredited the claim that Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has been released from custody

A social media video that gained widespread attention featured a woman providing information about Kanu's purported release

Investigations have verified that Kanu, currently facing legal troubles, is still in custody, and the viral video's assertions have been proven untrue

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil society, courts and metro

An emerging report has confirmed that the assertions and social media threads affirming the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, are false.

This was confirmed in a fact-check report published by Dubawa.org on Wednesday, October 25.

The leader of IPOB, who has been facing legal challenges, had seen eight out of the 15 charges against him dismissed in April 2022, and the remaining seven were also dropped in October 2022; the state secret police have not released Mr Kanu.

In light of this situation, a Facebook user known as the "Billionaire Blogger" shared a video in which a man and a woman claimed that the IPOB leader had, at last, been set free.

She rejoiced:

"God is wonderful. Them don release Nnamdi Kanu. Them don release Nnamdi Kanu.”

Residing in France, as seen in the video, she expressed support and congratulated the IPOB leader.

Similarly, she confidently asserted that the IPOB leader will become the future president of Nigeria. She encouraged fellow Facebook users who viewed the video to share it.

Another claim of Kanu's release from DSS custody

In a subsequent part of the video, a man joined and reinforced the statement that Mr Kanu had been released.

He cited that the court had ruled for the release of the IPOB leader, contending that his arrest violated territorial laws due to his dual citizenship.

He said:

“It is very wrong for a country to breach territorial integrity by going into another country to arrest a man who is a dual citizen.”

“I won’t beg for my freedom”, Nnamdi Kanu gives reason

Meanwhile, Nnamdi Kanu has instructed his legal team and family not to plead with the federal government for his release.

The leader of the troubled IPOB organization expressed that seeking his freedom through appeals is a disrespectful act in light of the way the late Pa Mbazulike Amaechi was scorned by the government when he implored for his own release.

This directive was communicated by Kanu's attorney, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, in a statement released on the evening of August 28.

