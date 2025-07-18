The grandson of former President Shehu Shagari, Nuhu Muhammed Mahe, commended the effort of President Bola Tinubu in honouring the late former President Buhari

Mahe makes powerful statements highlighting the differences between the burials of former Presidents Buhari and Shagari

A brief history of the coup that connected the administrations of former Presidents Shehu Shagari and Muhammadu Buhari

Sokoto State - Nuhu Muhammed Mahe, a grandson of Nigeria's first executive President, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, has commended President Bola Tinubu for organising a befitting state funeral for the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, highlighting the gesture as a testament to exemplary leadership and unity.

The grandson of former President Shehu Shagari has commended President Tinubu for organising a befitting state funeral for the late former President Muhammadu Buhari. Photo credit - @toluogunlesi

Source: Twitter

Mahe argued that the late President Buhari failed to accord the same honour to his grandfather, Alhaji Shagari, when he died in 2018, as reported by The Punch.

In a statement issued in Sokoto on Wednesday, July 17, Mahe praised President Tinubu for attending Buhari’s funeral rites in person.

He also commended Tinubu for setting up a state committee to organise the burial, describing the gesture as a profound nod to the country's heritage and a mark of honour for its past leaders.

“This is in sharp contrast to how my grandfather, President Shehu Shagari, was treated during the administration of Muhammadu Buhari,” Mahe lamented.

He explained that, upon Shagari’s death in 2018, former President Buhari neither attended the funeral nor approved a state burial, even though he was in the country at the time.

Mahe further explained that rather than attending the funeral of his grandfather, former President Buhari was represented by a delegation led by the then Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

“It was a painful experience for the Shagari family and many Nigerians who expected more honour for a man who served as Nigeria’s first Executive President,” Mahe said.

He described the perceived neglect as a reflection of unresolved political grievances, adding that “even in death, Buhari failed to show due respect to his predecessor.”

President Shehu Shagari was ousted from government by the 1983 coup, which brought in Maj-Gen Muhammadu Buhari, the then General Officer Commanding of the 3rd Armoured Division in Jos, as the military head of state.

Brief history of former President Shagari

Born in 1925, Shehu Shagari was a Nigerian politician and the first democratically elected president of Nigeria. The election, conducted by the then military head of state, General Olusegun Obasanjo, in 1979, brought in the second republic.

Shagari served as Nigeria's President from October 1979 to December 1983.

Shagari was ousted from office by a 1983 military coup, which brought in Major General Muhammadu Buhari as the military head of state.

Brief history of President Buhari

Born in 1942, former President Buhari also served as the Nigerian military head of state from 1983 to 1985, after a successful coup that ousted former President Shehu Shagari from office in 1983.

Buhari was removed from office in another military coup, which brought former President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida to office in 1985.

President Buhari contested and lost three consecutive presidential elections in years, 2003, 2007, and 2011.

The late Buhari returned as democratically elected president, succeeding former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

The election was regarded as the most peaceful transition of power by international observers, as late President Buhari became the only president who won against an incumbent president.

The grandson of former President Shehu Shagari has commended President Tinubu for organising a befitting state funeral for the late former President Muhammadu Buhari. Photo credit - @MBuhari

Source: Twitter

Tinubu reacts to Buhari's death

Legit.ng previously reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced on Sunday the death of former Nigerian leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, who passed away in London at approximately 4:30 pm, following a prolonged illness.

The sombre news was delivered through Bayo Onanuga, special adviser to the president on information and strategy, in an official statement dated 13 June 2025.

Osinbajo speaks on Buhari's death

Legit.ng also reported that former Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has reacted to the passing of his former boss, President Buhari, who died on Sunday, July 13, in London, describing his legacy as a testament to the nobility of public service.

Prof. Osinbajo, who was Nigeria's two-time Vice President, served alongside President Buhari from May 29, 2015, to May 29, 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng