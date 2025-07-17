Former President Muhammadu Buhari passed away at the age of 82 on Sunday, July 13, in a London hospital

The body of former President Buhari arrived in Nigeria from London on Tuesday, July 15, ahead of his burial in Daura, Katsina state

A report highlighted the reason why Buhari's remains were transported in the main cabin of the Nigerian Air Force jet

In a notable departure from standard protocol, the remains of former President Muhammadu Buhari were flown to Nigeria in the main cabin of a Nigerian Air Force aircraft, rather than the typical cargo hold.

As reported by The Punch, the unusual arrangement was reportedly necessitated by the casket's size, which didn't fit in the plane's cargo bay.

Rather than settling for using a body bag to fit the remains in the cargo hold, the handlers opted to place the casket in the aircraft's cabin for transport.

To accommodate the casket, the cabin's front seats were reclined and tables extended to form a flat surface, allowing the casket to be positioned securely and with dignity

A source who witnessed the incident as it unfolded narrated the process, saying:

“You would have noticed that the remains of the former President were not in the cargo hold, as is the standard procedure, but in the main cabin.

“The corpse was brought in a casket draped with the Nigerian flag. However, it could not fit into the aircraft’s hold, which isn’t designed for such items, and the British airport authorities wouldn’t budge due to safety concerns.

“So, to avoid using a body bag, it took considerable time and persuasion to properly wrap the remains and drape them in the national flag. The front seats were then collapsed and the tables unfolded to create a bed-like space for the remains to be tied down,” the source narrated.

President Bola Tinubu arrived at Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport, Katsina, at 1:42 pm and inspected a guard of honour before the Nigerian Air Force jet conveying Buhari’s remains landed at exactly 1:51 pm.

On arrival at Umaru Musa Yar'adua Airport, Katsina state, a team consisting of nine high-ranking military officials served as pallbearers, laying the flag-draped casket on a trolley.

The team, coordinated by Maj Gen Mike Alechenu, included Maj Gen Mohammed Usman, Maj Gen Oluwafemi Williams, Maj Gen Shuaibu Nuhu, Rear Adm Suleiman Dahun, Rear Adm Jonathan Ajodo, Rear Adm Samuel Ngatuwa, Air Vice Marshal Adeniyi Amesinlola, Air Vice Marshal Idi Sanni, and Air Vice Marshal Obinna Obiabaka.

The pallbearers then conveyed the casket into a waiting military hearse for the one-hour trip to Daura, where funeral prayers and interment took place.

President Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and other dignitaries walked behind the trolley in a solemn procession.

Flags across Nigeria continue to fly at half-mast in honour of the former president, while global tributes pour in from across the globe, including the United Nations, ECOWAS, and Saudi Arabia.

World leaders attend Buhari's burial ceremony

President Umaro Sissoco Embalo was among the thousands of people who attended Buhari's funeral rites on Tuesday, July 15, in Daura.

Ali Lamine Zeine, the prime minister (PM) of Niger Republic, was also in Katsina to pay his final respects to the late President Buhari.

Issoufou Mahamadou, former President of Niger, also attended the burial ceremony.

Brief history of late President Buhari

Born in 1942, former President Buhari also served as the Nigerian military head of state from 1983 to 1985, after a successful coup that ousted former President Shehu Shagari from office in 1983.

Buhari was removed from office in another military coup, which brought former President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida to office in 1985.

President Buhari contested and lost three consecutive presidential elections in years, 2003, 2007, and 2011.

The late Buhari returned as democratically-elected president, succeeding former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

The election was regarded as the most peaceful transition of power by international observers, as late President Buhari became the only president who won against an incumbent president.

Tinubu reacts to Buhari's death

Legit.ng previously reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced on Sunday the death of former Nigerian leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, who passed away in London at approximately 4:30 pm, following a prolonged illness.

The sombre news was delivered through Bayo Onanuga, special adviser to the president on information and strategy, in an official statement dated 13 June 2025.

Osinbajo speaks on Buhari's death

Legit.ng also reported that former Vice President of the federal republic of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has reacted to the passing of his former boss, President Buhari, who died on Sunday, July 13, in London, describing his legacy as a testament to the nobility of public service.

Prof. Osinbajo, who was Nigeria's two-time Vice President, served alongside President Buhari from May 29, 2015, to May 29, 2023.

