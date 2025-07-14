Former President Muhammadu Buhari passed away at the age of 82 in a London hospital on Sunday, July 13. His death was announced by his media aide, Garba Shehu

Former Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo penned a heartfelt tribute to the late President Buhari, expressing sympathy with the family

Osinbajo served alongside former President Buhari as a democratically elected president and vice president from May 29, 2015, to May 29, 2023, completing two terms in office

Former Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has reacted to the passing of his former boss, President Muhammadu Buhari, who died on Sunday, July 13, in London, describing his legacy as a testament to the nobility of public service.

Former Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo has reacted to the passing of President Muhammadu Buhari, who died on Sunday, July 13

Prof Osinbajo, who was Nigeria's two-time Vice President, served alongside President Muhammadu Buhari from May 29, 2015, to May 29, 2023.

Osinbajo, in a statement on his X.com page on Sunday, expressed profound sadness over the demise of the former president after a brief illness in London, and sympathies with the wife and kids.

"Dolapo and I received, with profound sadness, the news of the passing of His Excellency, former President Muhammadu Buhari, @MBuhari GCFR, this afternoon.

"In the moments that followed, we spoke with Her Excellency Aisha Buhari and their son Yusuf Buhari to express our heartfelt condolences and to share in the deep grief of their beloved family, one with whom we had the honour of serving our nation for eight memorable years," the statement reads.

Legacy marked with nobility

According to the former vice president pens a eulogy for the late President Buhari, highlighting his commitment to his legacy, which is characterised by discipline, and unwavering commitment to the public good, praying for his safe passage to the afterlife.

"Nigeria has lost a true patriot, a man whose life was marked by unyielding devotion to the nation he loved. President Buhari’s legacy will endure as a testament to the nobility of public service, defined by honesty, discipline, and an unwavering commitment to the public good.

"We pray that the Almighty God will grant comfort and strength to the family and to all who mourn his passing. May his memory always be blessed." The statement concluded

Former Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo has reacted to the passing of President Muhammadu Buhari, who died on Sunday, July 13 Photo credit- @MBuhari

