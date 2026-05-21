Basketmouth has criticised the growing obsession with controversy and public embarrassment online

The comedian said genuine achievements no longer receive the same attention as scandals on blogs and social media

According to him, constantly celebrating failure over success could damage society and discourage greatness

Nigerian comedian and filmmaker Basketmouth has shared his frustration over what he described as society’s growing obsession with controversy and public embarrassment.

The entertainer, in a lengthy post shared on his Instagram page, accused some Nigerian blogs and media platforms of prioritising scandals over genuine achievements and positive stories.

Basketmouth accuses some Nigerian blogs and media platforms of prioritising scandals over genuine achievements. Photos: Basketmouth.

Source: Instagram

Basketmouth noted that people who build businesses, create jobs, inspire others, or break barriers rarely receive the same energy and attention given to controversial moments online.

In the post, the comedian lamented how quickly scandals dominate conversations while stories of excellence are often ignored.

According to him, the imbalance has gradually created a culture where public downfall receives more applause than success.

“Some Nigerian bloggers have mastered the art of turning negativity into premium content. One scandal trends for days, but genuine excellence barely gets a headline,” he wrote.

The filmmaker added that society now appears more interested in outrage than in celebrating people doing meaningful things.

“Somebody builds something remarkable, breaks barriers, creates jobs, sells out shows, changes lives – we get silence. But let there be one embarrassing moment, and suddenly every platform becomes CNN,” he said.

The entertainer’s comments immediately resonated with many Nigerians online, especially creatives and business owners who believe hard work often goes unnoticed unless controversy is attached.

Basketmouth further questioned when society became comfortable with glorifying mediocrity and public downfall.

He warned that continuously amplifying negative stories while ignoring success could affect younger generations and discourage ambition.

“At some point, we have to ask ourselves: when did celebrating mediocrity become our culture? When was the last time brilliance trended the way controversy does? When did we stop applauding people for winning?” he asked.

According to him, a society that constantly focuses on failure may eventually stop valuing discipline, consistency, creativity, and innovation.

“A society that only amplifies failure slowly teaches people that greatness is irrelevant. And that’s dangerous,” he added.

The comedian concluded by urging Nigerians and media platforms to shift focus towards celebrating achievements and positive impact again.

He stressed that hard work and excellence deserve as much attention as gossip and online drama.

“We need to normalise celebrating achievements, discipline, creativity, consistency, and hard work again. Not just gossip, outrage and downfalls,” he stated.

Read the post here:

Basketmouth's ex-wife reacts to admirer's message

Legit.ng also reported that Elsie, Basketmouth's former wife, cried out over the kind of messages she gets from men willing to date her.

She noted that her direct message was only open for business and warned that anything other than that was not welcome.

She begged them in the name of God to stop sending her messages, as they are clogging her direct message on social media.

Source: Legit.ng