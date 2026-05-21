Jarvis, a human AI personality, was not having it when a popular streamer known as Kolu asked her to leave her boyfriend for him

In the now-viral video, the streamer insisted that the AI personality would be better off with him than with her boyfriend, Peller

Massive reactions followed the video, with social media users flooding the comments section to share their opinions

An AI personality known as Jarvis rejected a public marriage proposal from a popular streamer during a video that quickly spread online.

The clip showed the moment the interaction got heated after the streamer attempted to persuade Jarvis to leave her partner.

Jarvis gets mad at Kolu for asking her out. Photo credit: @hushbobby/TikTok, Jadrolita.

Source: TikTok

Jarvis fires at Kolu during live video

In the footage posted on TikTok by @hushbobby, the streamer, identified as Kolu, addressed Jarvis directly and expressed his desire to be with her.

He went further to suggest that the two of them should marry and praised his own appearance while making the appeal.

In his words:

"I am looking for you, I want to collect you from Peller. I want the both of us to get married. I'm a fine boy."

Jarvis immediately dismissed his suggestion and questioned his confidence in making such a request.

She also made cutting remarks about his looks and attitude, making it clear that she found his approach disrespectful.

The AI personality stated that she was already committed to someone else (Peller) and that she had no interest in being with him under any circumstances.

She ended her reply by warning him not to speak to her in that manner again.

Jarvis drags Kolu for asking her to dump Peller. Photo credit: Jadrolita.

Source: Instagram

"You want to collect me from Peller? Have you looked at yourself in the mirror? Do you think you can bag a hot babe like me? Who the hell do you think you are? You bonga fish with your bald empty head. Who is giving you the audacity to talk to me? Don't you ever in your life disrespect me like that again. You're not my type, you're not my spec, you can never see me in the same place with you. You can never have me. I belong to somebody else," she said.

Reactions as Jarvis blasts Kolu

TikTok users had different things to say in the comments section.

@FBI said:

"So it’s not an insult for Kolu to toast Jarvis? They obviously are just joking, it might be expensive to you but some of Us understand it’s not that serious."

@🅿️RECI🅾️USⓂ️🅰️N said:

"I like the fact say he stand his ground, I be fine boy!! I fine pass peller!!!"

@ray tasha said:

"He is speaking Jamaican language."

@darkie commented:

"If nor be money you jarvis for date peller."

@AYA~PHONE~CITY said:

"Jarvis this one heat hard."

@imcruzblack added:

"Na you find Carter trouble."

See the post below:

Jarvis drags her boyfriend Peller

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a recent discussion between popular Nigerian AI girl Jarvis Jadrolita and her boyfriend, Peller, went viral.

In the video, the couple discussed their future plans, with Jarvis insisting that she wanted to start a business.

Source: Legit.ng