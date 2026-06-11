Nigerian Navy has opened admission to the College of Accounts and Finance for the 2026/2027 HND programmes in Abia state

Admission requirements specify WAEC, NECO, NABTEB credits alongside an ND qualification and work experience

The application process has a fee of N5,000 and requires online submission, with a transcript deadline fixed for July 17

The Nigerian Navy has opened admission into its College of Accounts and Finance in Owerrinta, Abia state, for the 2026/2027 academic session.

The notice was shared on Thursday, June 11, through the official X handle of the Nigerian Navy.

Admission begins at Nigerian Navy College in Abia as HND programmes open for qualified candidates. Photo: Nigerian Navy

Source: Twitter

The institution is offering Higher National Diploma (HND) programmes in three areas: Accountancy, Business Administration and Management, and Office Technology and Management.

According to the admission details, the opportunity is mainly open to personnel of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies. This makes the programme largely structured for serving members of the military and related security services.

What qualifications do applicants need?

Applicants must have at least five credit passes in West African Examinations Council (WAEC), National Examinations Council (NECO), National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB), or equivalent examinations, including English Language and Mathematics, obtained in not more than two sittings.

Candidates are also required to hold a National Diploma (ND) in a relevant field from an NBTE-accredited institution. In addition, applicants must have at least a lower credit in their ND, along with one year of post-ND work experience in a related area.

Those who hold an ND at pass level may still be considered, but they must have at least two years of relevant work experience after graduation.

Application fee and how to apply disclosed

The college set the application fee at ₦5,000. Interested candidates are expected to apply online through the institution’s official website. Applicants must also ensure that their academic transcripts are forwarded to the college. The deadline for transcript submission is July 17, 2026.

Navy college opens portal for HND admission, sets ₦5,000 fee and submission deadline. Photo: Nigerian Navy

Source: Twitter

The admission notice places strong emphasis on documentation and experience, especially for candidates whose ND results fall below the upper credit category.

The Nigerian Navy College of Accounts and Finance is a military-run institution focused on training personnel in finance, administration, and office management skills needed within security and defence operations.

Flier details below:

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Source: Legit.ng