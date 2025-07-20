List of 5 Public Structures Named After Buhari in Borno

In Borno State, the legacy of late President Muhammadu Buhari was physically enshrined through a series of public structures that bear his name

From an international airport to a trauma centre and university, Maiduguri showcased deep regional appreciation for his administration’s impact

These dedications reflect both the infrastructural developments and strong political ties cultivated during his tenure

Though originating from Daura in Katsina State, the late President Muhammadu Buhari’s legacy appeared profoundly etched into the fabric of Borno State, where several key public structures in Maiduguri bear his name.

These landmarks depicted his administration’s close ties with the region and its contributions to infrastructure, education, and healthcare.

General Muhammadu Buhari International Airport, Maiduguri

In 2023, the Federal Government under President Bola Tinubu renamed Maiduguri Airport as the General Muhammadu Buhari International Airport, alongside 14 other federal airports across Nigeria. The decision was conveyed via a directive titled “Naming of Federal Airports in favour of some prominent Nigerians” from the Federal Ministry of Aviation on June 1.

According to the memo, signed by Director of Airport Operations Mrs Joke Olatunji, “I am directed to refer a memo with reference number, FMA/T4464/7090/T7B/647 from FAAN on the naming of some federal airports after notable Nigerians.” The renaming placed Buhari’s legacy on par with other historical figures including Obafemi Awolowo, Lamido Aliyu Mustapha, and Samuel Ladoke Akintola.

Muhammadu Buhari Trauma Centre, Maiduguri

The Muhammadu Buhari Trauma Centre, located within the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, was virtually inaugurated in 2020 amid COVID-19 protocols.

The facility comprised 150 beds and was built to enhance emergency medical response capabilities in the region. Its naming commemorated Buhari’s involvement in strengthening healthcare infrastructure nationwide during his tenure.

Muhammadu Buhari Academy, Maiduguri

In 2019, the Muhammadu Buhari Academy was launched as a boarding school built to serve children orphaned by the Boko Haram insurgency. Located along the Baga Road bypass, the school featured 60 classrooms and seven hostel blocks.

The project, initiated by former Governor Kashim Shettima and completed by current Governor Babagana Zulum, was widely viewed as a tribute to Buhari’s counterinsurgency efforts and dedication to education in the Northeast.

Muhammadu Buhari Senate Building, University of Maiduguri

On July 16, 2018, the Senate Building of the University of Maiduguri, constructed through the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), was officially inaugurated and named in honour of Buhari.

Positioned near the main entrance of the campus, the building symbolised federal support for higher education and Buhari’s influence on tertiary institutions.

Muhammadu Buhari University, Maiduguri

Initially founded in 1975, the University of Maiduguri was among Nigeria’s second-generation institutions. It began with 743 students and three faculties, expanding significantly by 1978.

On July 17, 2025, President Tinubu announced during a Federal Executive Council meeting that the university would be renamed Muhammadu Buhari University.

According to Tinubu, the renaming formed part of the government’s “recognition and honour for his service to the nation,” cementing Buhari’s role in the educational development of Nigeria and his contributions to the Northeast.

Buhari says he gave his best

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Muhammadu Buhari says he has done his best for the country and hopes Nigerians will understand his effort after he leaves office.

Speaking to NTA in an interview aired on Thursday, January 6, Buhari said he did not expect appreciation from Nigerians.

The president insisted he has done well when assessed based on the conditions he met when he took office.

