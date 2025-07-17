Nasarawa experienced fresh tragedy when part of a flyover bridge collapsed on Keke Napep riders in the Keffi area of the state on Thursday

A trending video showed the aftermath of the incident and Okada riders standing by to watch as two people reportedly died and two others were injured

The tragic incident has got Nigerians talking, with some pointing out the possible cause of the damage and others criticising the government

It was a tragic Thursday in the Keffi area of Nasarawa state when part of a flyover bridge collapsed on tricycle riders, popularly known as "Keke Napep", killing two people and injuring two others.

The collapsed bridge was shared in a video by NTA on social media on Thursday, where the details of the incident were captured with the caption, "Part of Keffi Flyover collapses on Keke Napep, killing two and injuring two others."

Two people died as the flyover bridge collapsed in Nasarawa Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

In the video, some commercial motorcycle riders, also known as "Okada riders," gathered around the place and watched. The video has started generating reactions from some Nigerians.

Below are some of their reactions:

Osquare lamented the speed of constructing bridges in Nigeria:

"The speed of light they used in constructing flyovers in Nigeria, with Insha Allah and in Jesus Name, hearing that the flyovers are collapsing isn’t coming as a shock to me. When you used Insha Allah or in Jesus' name to construct a bridge, instead of the original materials, it’s only a matter of time until everything falls."

Keffi flyover bridge collapses, kills two, injures others Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Facebook

JK Holmes discloses the possible cause of the collapse:

"So sad. Such is avoidable if the 5m height limit for vehicles is enforced. The first beam on approach, which fell off here, is mostly struck by vehicles carrying goods which exceed the 5m limit. Over time, this compromises the structural integrity and leads to failure."

Godson compared the incident to another one in Ogun state:

"This would have been giving signs all this while, but the Govt shows a nonchalant attitude until it kills. Same as what @DapoAbiodunCON & Ibrahim Ayokunle Isiaka, who is very aware of the uncomplicated bridge he did at Odo-Awale Lisa road, blaming @officialABAT."

Musa Jidda lamented the proliferation of flyover construction in the country:

"Fly over, fly over, fly over every where, some are even needless, but the joy that comes with awarding fly over contract makes it a top priority in a country full of hunger and insecurity."

Arìnnínúibú compared the incident to another one in Ogun state:

"Same issue with the Loto newly constructed bridge across the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, which was hit by a forty foot containerized trailer. That is a looming danger, as the day it collapses will not be known! So sad!"

See the video of the collapsed bridge here:

Nasarawa governor discloses identities of hunger protesters

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state has lamented the mobilisation of the Almajiri in the recent hunger protest in the country.

The governor, in an interview on Thursday, August 8, stressed that the northern people were abusing the concept of the Almajiri.

Governor Sule also decried how the people in the northern region have misunderstood the position of Islam in marrying more than one wife, leading to a lack of birth control.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng