Politics

"Nonsense": Gov Sule Opens Up on Northern Governors vs Tinubu

by  Bada Yusuf 3 min read
  • President Bola Tinubu's tax reform bills have finally got a green light from the governors following their endorsement after meeting the tax reform committee
  • Speaking after the endorsement, Governor Abdullahi Sule said the revised bills would prevent inflation and be fair to all
  • According to him, the claim that the northern governors are against President Tinubu is nonsense and that the governors fought for all Nigerians

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has described the claim that the northern governors were against President Bola Tinubu's tax reform bills as "nonsense", adding that the governors were fighting for all Nigerians.

The governor, who spoke after him and his colleagues under the umbrella of the Nigeria Governors' Forum, endorsed the bills following their adjustment to them. He said the governors were fighting for all Nigerians, adding that the earlier proposal would have led to inflation.

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa has dismissed the claim that the northern governors were against President Bola Tinubu and that the revised tax reform bills would prevent inflation.
Sule denies APC governors attacking Tinubu

Speaking on Channels TV on Thursday night, January 16, Sule maintained that no APC governor would attack President Tinubu and that the reviewed tax reform was in the interest of all Nigerians.

He said:

"We were fighting for the whole of Nigeria and not just for the northern part of Nigeria. As it was before, the tax bill would have increased inflation around the country and put more pressure on the poor, making the President look bad.
"No APC Governor would ever attack an APC president, so the idea that the northern Governors were against the President is nonsense. We are relieved that a consensus has finally been reached. between the Governors Forum and the Tax committee."

See the video of his interview here:

How Tinubu resolved tax bills with governors

In their communique on Thursday, January 16, following their meeting with the tax reform committee in Abuja, the governors unanimously opposed an increase in the Value Added Tax (VAT) rate.

The governors emphasized the need to maintain economic stability and safeguard citizens' welfare during President Tinubu's economic reforms, explaining their rejection of an increase in VAT.

Speaking on the inequalities in resource allocation, the forum approved a new VAT sharing formula, which indicated 50 percent based on equality, 30 percent based on derivation, and 20 percent based on population.

According to Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq, the chairman of the forum and governor of Kwara state, the revised formula would promote balance and fairness in resource distribution across the country. It addressed the needs of smaller states and incentivised revenue generation at the subnational level.

See the governors' communique here:

PDP senator knocks Tinubu over tax reform bills

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu was criticized for his firm position on the controversial tax reform bills during his recent media chat.

Senator Mohammed Onawo, representing Nasarawa South Senatorial District, said it was unfortunate that the president was passing a judgment on bills before the National Assembly.

Onawo maintained that Tinubu should know better about the legislative process and allow the lawmakers to do their job without any external interference.

