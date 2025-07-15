Charly Boy has shared a post following the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari in London

The ex-president battled a prolonged illness and eventually died in a London hospital, leaving the country in mourning

Fans reacted to his post, agreeing with his sentiments and sharing their thoughts on the demise of the former leader

Singer and activist Charles Oputa, better known as Charly Boy or Area Fada, has reacted to the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari in a post on social media.

Buhari passed away in a London hospital after battling a prolonged illness. A video of his last moment in Daura surfaced online, sparking discussions among the public.

Charly Boy's fans react to tribute about Buhari.

In his tribute to the late ex-leader, Area Fada noted that one person is gone, and many will follow. He recalled the events following General Abacha's death, when people danced in the streets.

He stated that whenever a tyrant dies, the people rejoice, as their tormentor, who once seemed invincible, is gone.

Charly Boy further remarked that some destroyers of Nigeria flee to foreign lands to die, leaving behind hospitals they never built. He noted that they would die far from the chaos they created in their own countries.

Charly Boy warns leaders with post.

Charly Boy shares additional tributes

The former singer and talk show host continued, stating that life has a receipt and that the wicked and heartless who sold a nation should not think they will escape judgment. According to him, even if they flee to London, they cannot escape the truth. He added that this serves as a warning to others, despite the people's silence, as karma never sleeps.

Other celebrities, including Portable, DJ Switch, Rinu Oduala, and more, have also reacted to the news of the former president's death through various posts on social media.

How fans reacted to Charly Boy's post

Netizens reacted after seeing what the former singer said in his tribute. Here are some comments below:

@dopest_skinny_giovanni commented:

"Area father done scatter area. This just the truth"

@amanda.n.eduamadi shared:

"This is deep but well spoken."

@joelmarysani shared:

"Huh "You see life? It has receipts."

@imsmartking89 reacted

"Imagine someone that ruled a country for years without anything to show for it not even in his state or village. He likes good things, but does not provide one, and finally ends up in another man’s country in the name of treatment. God is watching others."

@jameskaiye commented:

"But OBJ is part of the list and he's your friend sir, even though you are saying the truth sir."

Portable reacts to Muhammadu Buhari's death

Legit.ng had reported that Zazu joined the league of Nigerians reacting to the sudden death of Muhammadu Buhari.

The former president Muhammadu Buhari, who died recently in London after a prolonged illness. Portable shared his wish as he told Nigerians what he needed.

Fans reacted after seeing the Zeh Nation's boss post about the ex-president as they shared mixed reaction to it.

