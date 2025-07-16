A photo of the developing mansion of music superstar David 'Davido' Adeleke has hit social media

The photo showcased a large piece of land with heavy machinery doing construction work

As shared by a popular Instagram blog, the alleged size of the land was also displayed online, igniting tons of reactions from online users

Nigerians have been left in awe after Grammy-nominee David Adeleke made headlines. A photo of the singer's new mansion surfaced on the internet, sending a shockwave across social media. The photo showed a wide expanse of land with heavy machinery working on it.

The size was also described as 2,700 SQM, said to house Davido's 16-bedroom mansion in the Eko Atlantic area of Lagos.

Reactions pour as Davido's newest mansion surfaces online. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

This new information, made available to the public, ignited reactions from fans and netizens, many of whom expressed their desire to be as blessed as the singer.

According to research, Davido already owns a luxurious home in one of Lagos' most exclusive neighbourhoods, Banana Island - the home where his first son, Ifeanyi Adeleke died.

The singer also has two houses in Lekki, Lagos, with one said to be a four-bedroom semi-detached duplex worth around N140 million

See the photo below:

Recall, Davido’s fun in Ibiza was seemingly cut short following an unpleasant encounter with security personnel.

The singer, who recently released the highly anticipated music video for With You, had been enjoying himself on the island ahead of his manager Asa’s wedding.

However, posts shared by the Afrobeats star via his social media pages showed him confronting Ibiza security and accusing them of harassment.

Reactions as Davido's house surfaces online

Read some reactions below:

@temitope_igwe said:

"2700SQM for 4billion for eko Atlantic....continue."

@leeeymarrrrh said:

"Okay congratulations ahbi make we go help am build am ni."

@lifestylearmstrong said:

"Tell me why dem no go hate on the brother ........ Money too long dem no fit meet up 🙌 .... DAVIDO ❤️."

@idriis_official001 said:

"All the best with everything till the finished work and moving inside with good health and blessings in folds."

A photo of Davido's 16-Bedroom mansion emerges on social media. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

@obamsmenwears said:

"No Nigerian artist can afford to buy land or build in eko Atlantic except Davido this is riches."

@ifghsu said:

"Ohhhh no wonder diddy's princess has been dropping cryptic post since yesterday. Probably hurt again."

@temitomialabi001 said:

"@davido God we completed it successfully inshallah am happy for you ooo. God if na 150m naira mansion even if na 3bedroom I'll appreciate God abeg no forget me ooooo😢👏."

@ofeakwuu said:

"Wow las las 🫣I thought that land rumor that year was audio mega land purchase 😂😂 fc no go like this news😂😂😂😂😂 only land was over 1.5B🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️."

@idironke_sexy said:

"E go finish it inshallah and me too go get my owm."

Spyro spills about Davido's Banana Island home

Per a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian international singer Davido's Banana Island mansion became a trending topic once again.

Fast-rising singer Spyro shared what he knew about his colleague's luxury property during a podcast.

Weeks earlier, Burna Boy spurred speculation about Davido with a statement he made about Banana Island,

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng