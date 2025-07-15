Muhammadu Buhari's death has left Nigerians with mixed reactions, as a number of people even celebrated

Footage showed the moment an announcer informed fans in a packed stadium of the former Nigerian leader's passing

Spectators expressed frustration, while some were seen in a joyous mood as they blew their vuvuzelas

The death of former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on July 13, 2025, sent shockwaves across the country and beyond, as a video captured a stadium in northern Nigeria erupting in chaotic noise.

The footage, which has gone viral on the internet, showed a mix of jubilation and unrest, reflecting the polarising legacy of the former leader.

Buhari led Africa’s most populous nation as a military ruler from 1983 to 1985 and as a democratically elected president from 2015 to 2023.

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari in Belem Presidential Palace at the beginning of his State Visit to the country on June 30, 2022, in Lisbon, Portugal. Photo by Horacio Villalobos.

Fans were left divided the moment the master of ceremony made the announcement. Holding the microphone, the MC said:

"I have an announcement. I have just been told that the former president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, is no longer with us."

The stadium which was filled with thousands of spectators, buzzed with shouts, chants, and scattered scuffles as the news broke.

How Buhari died

It was gathered that Muhammadu Buhari died of a prolonged illness in a London hospital, and Nigerians have continued to react.

In the northern part of the country, especially in Katsina, some celebrated his tenure, crediting his anti-corruption stance and historic 2015 election victory as the first opposition candidate to unseat an incumbent.

Some supporters see him as a symbol of discipline and integrity, as it resonates with the region’s commoners.

However, others in the stadium and beyond expressed frustration, with many pointing out his administration’s struggles with economic recession and the problem of insecurity, per The Guardian.

Some believe Buhari left power with a number of unfulfilled promises, especially his administration's failure to curb Boko Haram and corruption.

The video captured the fans' emotions, with some cheering and others visibly agitated as they blew their vuvuzelas.

Mixed reactions have continued to trail the post on TikTok. DMS said:

"Nigerians felt the death of Jota more than Buhari."

Covenant Charles75 added:

"Na now I understand the Bible verse that said “When the wicked perish the people rejoice” Proverbs 11:10."

Ghost posited:

"Jubilation for one’s death isn’t humanity not accepted by any religion, he s a being like any other, he has his shortcomings on policy making but d most honest president without any sort of allegation, he is not a ritualist unlike majority of d citizens who feels offended

"The stadium’s eruption encapsulated a nation grappling with grief, anger, and reflection on a leader whose impact remains deeply contested.

President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari addresses the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters on September 24, 2019 in New York City. Photo by Drew Angerer.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has declared a seven-day mourning period, with flags at half-mast, while Tuesday, July 15, has been announced as a public holiday.

