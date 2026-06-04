Arsenal Football Club have confirmed the release of 15 players, including three of Nigerian descent, after the end of 2025/26 season

The Gunners lifted the Premier League for the first time in 22 years, edging Manchester City by seven points

The North London side will look forward to reinforcing their squad after losing the UEFA Champions League title to Paris Saint-Germain

Arsenal Football Club have released the list of players whose contracts will expire following the conclusion of the 2025/26 season.

Under Premier League regulations, clubs are required to publish their retained and released lists before June 30, confirming the futures of players whose deals are set to run out.

The announcement comes after an eventful campaign for the Gunners, who narrowly missed out on UEFA Champions League glory following a heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Paris Saint-Germain beat Arsenal 4-3 on penalties to win the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League, as Mikel Arteta walks away. Photo by: Carl Recine.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal reached the final after an impressive European run, going unbeaten throughout the competition before facing the Ligue 1 champions in the showpiece event at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, on May 30.

Mikel Arteta's side took the lead in the sixth minute through Kai Havertz, who capitalised on a mistake by reigning CAF Player of the Year Achraf Hakimi.

However, Paris Saint-Germain fought back in the second half, with reigning Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele scoring the equaliser in the 67th minute to force extra time.

The match was eventually decided on penalties, where Eberechi Eze missed Arsenal's third spot-kick before Gabriel Magalhaes failed to convert the decisive penalty, handing PSG a 4-3 shootout victory and a second consecutive Champions League title, per Al Jazeera.

Despite the European disappointment, Arsenal ended the season on a high by securing their first Premier League title in 22 years. The historic achievement sparked widespread celebrations across North London, with thousands of supporters taking part in a memorable title parade.

Full list of players released by Arsenal

Ahead of next season, Arsenal have now announced a list of 15 players across all levels of the club who won't be renewing their contracts.

Other academy players who have been let go include Sam Chapman, Harrison Dudziak, Seb Ferdinand, Cam’ron Ismail, Will Lannin-Sweet, Samuel Onyekachukwu and Alexei Rojas-Fedorushchenko.

Sam Chapman, Alex Marciniak, Samuel Onyekachukwu, Josh Ogunnaike, and others before the pre-season friendly between Arsenal U18 and Newcastle United U18. Photo by: David Price/Arsenal FC.

Source: Getty Images

In the women's team, Katie McCabe tops the list as the Ireland international ditched Arsenal after 10 years and joined their cross-city rivals, Chelsea.

The Gunners applauded the players for their valuable contributions to the club during the 2025/26 season. The club wrote via Arsenal:

"We are taking this opportunity to say thank you to the following players who will be leaving us when their contracts are completed at the end of the month.

"This includes men’s players and scholars who have represented the club at first-team, under-21 and under-18 levels, as well as some of our women’s squad, whom we have previously announced will be departing.

Players are presented in alphabetical order: Sam Chapman, Laia Codina, Harrison Dudziak, Seb Ferdinand, Cam’ron Ismail, Will Lannin-Sweet, Katie McCabe, Beth Mead, Josh Nichols, Samuel Onyekachukwu, Victoria Pelova, Alexei Rojas-Fedorushchenko, Barbora Votikova, Naomi Williams and Manuela Zinsberger

Arsenal said discussions are ongoing with Caitlin Foord, Aleksander Marciniak and Joshua Ogunnaike. It read:

"Any further developments regarding players extending their contracts, joining/re-joining, or leaving us will be officially communicated once confirmed."

PSG prepare bid for Arsenal star

Legit.ng earlier reported that PSG manager Luis Enrique is reportedly planning changes to his squad as the French champions look to defend their title ahead of next season.

The Spanish coach has approved a move for Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli, who is viewed as an ideal replacement for Bradley Barcola should the French forward depart the Parc des Princes this summer.

Source: Legit.ng