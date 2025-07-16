Former President Muhammadu Buhari has finally been laid to rest at his residence in Daura, Katsina State, on Tuesday, July 15

The presidency disclosed that the remains of the former president were repatriated on Tuesday, and the funeral commenced immediately

President Bola Tinubu led the dignitaries who came to pay their last respects to the former president, including two African leaders

The presidency has explained how the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari was laid to rest at his home in Daura, Katsina state, adding that he was buried after a funeral prayer that was attended by several dignitaries led by President Bola Tinubu.

Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu's special adviser on information and strategy, disclosed that the streets of Daura were full of crowds as well as the residence of the former president, who were gathered to pay their last respects to him.

Buhari's final journey holds

Onanuga explained that Buhari's final journey commenced on Tuesday afternoon, July 15, when his remains arrived at the Umaru Musa Yar'Adua International Airport in Katsina from London, where he had died on Sunday, July 13.

According to the presidency, dignitaries who attended the funeral ceremony included "Vice President Kashim Shettima, President Umaru Sissoco Embalo of Guinea-Bissau, Prime Minister of Niger Republic, Ali Lamine Zeine, former President of Niger Republic, Issoufou Mahamadou, former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, governors and business leaders, escorted the late President's remains on the hour-long drive to Daura."

A brief lying-in-state ceremony was held at the former president's residence immediately after the arrival of his body, and this was followed by the funeral prayer (Salatul Janazah), which was led by the Imam of the Central Mosque in Daura, Sheikh Salisu Rabiu.

The exact time Buhari was buried

The final interment of the former president took place at 5.50 p.m and was witnessed by President Tinubu and the close family members of the late Buhari.

Also, full military honour was held during the state funeral, which included reveille and a 21-gun salute. The presidency further noted that the week-long event will continue with a condolence visit to President Buhari's family by the presidential committee.

Buhari died at the age of 82. He was Nigeria's military head of state between 1984 and 1985. He turned democrat and was elected as the Nigerian president in the 2015 presidential election. He was re-elected in the 2019 election, making him a two-time democratic president in Nigeria's history.

