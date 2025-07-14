The passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari has renewed focus on the legal benefits granted to families of deceased Nigerian leaders under the Remuneration Act

The Act provides ₦1 million annually, staff, vehicles, and lifetime security for families of deceased former presidents

With national mourning declared and condolence registers opened, Buhari’s family is expected to receive full benefits as outlined by law

The death of former President Muhammadu Buhari has renewed public attention on the financial entitlements of families of deceased Nigerian leaders

As Nigerians continue to mourn the passing of the elder statesman, attention is now turning to what the law provides for his surviving family.

Former presidents, vice presidents, and their families are entitled to several benefits under Nigerian law, including annual allowances, personal staff, vehicles, and security, all provided for and maintained by the Federal Government.

Buhari, who died on Sunday, 13 July 2025, in a London hospital after a prolonged illness, will be buried in Daura, Katsina state, on Tuesday, July 15.

He is the first democratically elected president to die since the enactment of the Remuneration of Former Presidents and Heads of State (and other Ancillary Matters) Act.

The law, originally established to preserve the dignity of Nigeria’s former leaders and their families, outlines both monetary and non-monetary benefits for deceased presidents and vice presidents.

Annual allowances for surviving families

According to Section 1 of the Act, the family of a deceased former Head of State is entitled to:

1. ₦1 million annually and ₦750,000 for VPs

It may be paid in four quarterly instalments of ₦250,000.

In the case of a deceased Vice-President, the family is entitled to ₦750,000 per annum, paid quarterly at ₦187,500.

These allowances are strictly designated for the upkeep of the spouse and education of the children of the deceased leader, up to university level.

However, the law also makes it clear that if the surviving spouse remarries, they become ineligible for the allowance.

2. Personal Staff:

Aside from the monetary support, the law provides for a number of privileges for the surviving family and dependents.

A senior administrative officer and a personal secretary (not below Grade Level 12), selected by the deceased’s family but paid by the Federal Government.

3. Security:

For civilian heads of state, three to four armed police officers and a State Security Service (SSS) officer of at least Grade Level 10 are to be attached to the family for life, as contained in Sabilaw.

4. Vehicles:

The Federal Government is expected to purchase three vehicles for the family, which are to be replaced every four years.

The drivers are selected by the family and their salaries covered by the government.

Provisions subject to review and budgeting

Section 3 of the Act specifies that the remuneration of former Heads of State and Vice-Presidents is subject to review whenever there is an increase in the salaries of the sitting President and Vice-President.

Furthermore, the Federal Government is required to include these benefits in its annual budget, ensuring that funds are available for the maintenance and dignity of past leaders and their households.

Buhari’s family eligible for full benefits

With his passing, Muhammadu Buhari’s widow, Aisha Buhari, and their children become eligible for the full benefits prescribed under this law—provided that she remains unmarried and the children are still within the education age limits.

Buhari, who served as both a military Head of State (1983–1985) and civilian President (2015–2023), qualifies under both categories recognised in the Act.

The Federal Government has declared a seven-day national mourning, ordered flags at half-mast, and declared Tuesday a public holiday in his honour.

Condolence registers have also been opened across all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, as well as at Nigerian embassies worldwide.

