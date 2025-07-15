The death of former Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari has sparked a firestorm of conflicting reactions across the country, with even celebrities speaking out

While some paid respectful tribute to the late president, others took the opportunity to reflect on his legacy

Legit.ng took a moment to look back at when the deceased honoured the Nigerian entertainment sector by awarding some of its key players

The death of Nigeria’s former president Muhammadu Buhari has continued to send shockwaves around the media as people find various means to mourn his passing.

Notable figures and celebrities have also expressed starkly different views on the tragic occurrence.

Buhari confers music stars Burna Boy, 2Baba, Teni with national honours.

Source: Instagram

On that note, Legit.ng revisits October 11 2022, when Buhari conferred national honours to 6 celebrities in the country out of 447 Nigerian citizens and foreign nationals, including monarchs, previous ministers, icons, and the Senate President.

Mo Abudu conferred with the Order of the Niger (OON)

Popular filmmaker and the Chief Executive Officer of EbonyLife Films, Mosunmola Abudu, aka Mo Abudu, was awarded the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON).

Sharing her excitement online, the movie mogul appreciated God for seeing through the years of hard work and consistency.

She wrote in part: “I have received many awards around the world. I have sat in many great rooms representing our dear continent and my beloved country, Nigeria. But today, all I feel is deep gratitude that my country also honours me with one of the highest honours in the land.”

Emeka Rollas conferred with the Order of the Niger

Popular actor and filmmaker Emeka Rollas was another notable Nollywood personality selected to receive national honours from the federal government.

He was named a member of the Order of the Niger. The movie star took to Instagram to commemorate the honour as he gave glory to God.

Burna Boy conferred with Member of the Order of the Niger (MON)

Grammy award-winning singer Damini aka, alias Burna Boy, was named a member of the Order of the Federal Republic. The musician was represented by his father, Samuel Ogulu, during the grand occasion.

The award was granted to the 'Last Last' singer for his achievements in the music business. The letter of recognition stated that Burna Boy was honoured for winning the Grammy Awards in 2020, alongside his influence in the international music scene.

Teni conferred with the Member of the Order of the Niger (MON)

Nigerian Afropop star Teniola Apata, popularly known as Teni, was also conferred as a member of the Order of Niger.

However, the singer spurred outrage on social media following the way she collected the award during the occasion.

While some people felt she offended the President by walking away after receiving her award, others believe the Malaika hitmaker did nothing wrong.

2baba with Member of the Order of the Niger (MON)

Music icon Innocent Idibia, aka 2baba, also made it as one of the musicians to receive the Member of the Order of the Niger award during Buhari’s administration. The musician shared his excitement online about the national recognition.

KWAM 1 conferred with the Order of the Niger

Nigerian Fuji maestro Wasiu Ayinde, also known as K1 de Ultimate, was awarded the Order of the Niger. KWAM 1 was present during the event to accept his medal from Buhari. The Indigenous star shared his achievement with fans and netizens.

KWAM 1 mourns Buhari

Legit.ng earlier reported that the news of former president Muhammadu Buhari’s death at a London clinic took over the internet.

A good number of celebrities and media personalities shared their condolences online as they mourned with the deceased’s family.

Fuji musician KWAM 1 took things to a different level when he composed and performed a dirge for the deceased at an event.

