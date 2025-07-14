Nigerian banks and other financial institutions' branches nationwide are expected to be closed on Tuesday

This is to comply with the public holiday announced by the federal government in honour of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari

Customers planning to carry out transactions during the public holiday will now have to use electronic banking channels

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Branches of commercial banks and other financial institutions in Nigeria will be closed on Tuesday, July 14.

This is in observance of the public holidays declared by the federal government in honour of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Nigerian banks to close branches nationwide as FG declares public holiday Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Getty Images

FG declares public holiday

The announcement was made by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, in a statement on Monday, July 14.

The declaration is in continuation of the seven-day national mourning period earlier announced.

According to Tunji-Ojo, the public holiday is a mark of respect for Buhari’s years of service, his contributions to Nigeria’s democracy, and his enduring legacy in governance and national development.

The Minister stated.

“In furtherance of the seven days of National mourning declared by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, the Federal Government has declared Tuesday, 15 July 2025, as a Public Holiday in honour of the late former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR.

"President Muhammadu Buhari served Nigeria with dedication, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to the unity and progress of our great nation.

This public holiday provides an opportunity for all Nigerians to reflect on their life, leadership, and the values he upheld."

He urged citizens to use the day to honour the late President’s memory by promoting peace, patriotism, and national cohesion, in line with his vision for a prosperous and united Nigeria.

As earlier announced, the National flags are to fly at half mast for the seven days of mourning period from Sunday, 13th July, 2025, Punch reports.

The Federal Government extends its deepest condolences to the family of the late President, the people of Katsina State, and all Nigerians, while praying for the peaceful repose of his soul

Bank customers should use e-banking

Bank customers are expected to use electronic banking services during the holiday period on Friday and Monday.

The major types of e-banking include online Internet banking, mobile banking, USSD, and Automated Teller Machines (ATMs).

ATM transaction fees are as follows: withdrawals from your own bank ATMs are free, while withdrawals from other bank ATMs incur a fee.

On-site ATMs (within a bank branch) charge N100 per N20,000 withdrawal, and off-site ATMs charge N100 plus a surcharge of up to N500 per N20,000 withdrawal.

USSD charges changes

Ealier, Legit.ng reported that major Nigerian banks, including Access Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Ecobank, and Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB), have notified customers of a major change in how Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) banking transactions will be billed.

In separate messages to customers, the banks confirmed that USSD session fees will now be charged directly from customers’ airtime as opposed to their bank accounts.

Source: Legit.ng