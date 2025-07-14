US Embassy to Observe Public Holiday in Honour of Buhari

In recognition of a national holiday honouring the late President Muhammadu Buhari, the United States Embassy in Abuja and Consulate General in Lagos will be closed on 15 July 2025

All visa appointments originally scheduled for that day will be rescheduled, as confirmed by the embassy on X

The diplomatic missions cited the Nigerian government’s official declaration as the reason for the temporary closure

The United States Embassy in Abuja, alongside the Consulate General in Lagos, announced via its official X (formerly Twitter) account on 14 July that both missions will suspend operations on Tuesday, 15 July 2025.

The closure was said to be in observance of the public holiday declared by the Nigerian government to honour the late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The embassy stated, “The U.S. Embassy in Abuja and Consulate General in Lagos will be closed on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in observance of the public holiday declared by the Nigerian government in honor of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari. All visa appointments slated for July, 15 2025, will be rescheduled.”

The announcement is expected to affect consular services, including visa interviews, for the day. Individuals with scheduled appointments on 15 July were advised to await further guidance on their rescheduling.

This diplomatic adjustment highlights the significance of the late president’s legacy and the Nigerian government’s tribute through a nationwide observance.

Officials from the US Mission added that routine operations are projected to resume once the public holiday concludes.

Source: Legit.ng