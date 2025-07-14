Based on Nigerian law, the family of late former president Muhammadu Buhari will receive funds weekly and monthly

There are also other benefits, which include free healthcare abroad, a five-bedroom furnished home, and a government-funded telephone line

Buhari served as both a military and civilian leader, making his mark as one of the prominent Nigerian leaders

Following the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, fresh details have emerged on the official entitlements his family will receive, as stipulated by Nigerian law.

According to Section 2 of the Remuneration of Former Presidents and Heads of State (and Other Ancillary Matters) Act, the family members of a deceased former Head of State are entitled to a range of monetary benefits and privileges funded by the Federal Government.

Breakdown of benefits to Buhari’s family

Monthly upkeep allowance:

The surviving spouse is entitled to N350,000 per month, amounting to N4.2 million annually for personal upkeep.

Education and family support allowance:

The Federal Government will pay N1 million annually, disbursed in quarterly payments of N250,000, to support the spouse’s upkeep and fund the education of the late President’s children up to the university level.

Healthcare

The family will receive free medical care abroad, fully funded by the Federal Government.

Annual vacation:

The family is entitled to 30 days of vacation each year, within or outside Nigeria, at public expense.

Official residence:

The Federal Government will provide a fully furnished five-bedroom apartment at any location of the family’s choosing.

Telecommunications support:

The family will also receive one direct telephone line, with all expenses covered by the Federal Government.

Importantly, the law specifies that these benefits are only payable to the widow of the deceased President and cease if she remarries.

Public holiday for Buhari

The revelation comes amid a period of national mourning, during which President Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared Tuesday, July 15, 2025, a public holiday to honour Buhari’s service to the nation.

In a statement, the federal government said the public holiday is in continuation of the seven-day national mourning period earlier proclaimed by President Tinubu.

Part of the statement reads:

“President Muhammadu Buhari served Nigeria with dedication, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to the unity and progress of our great nation.

“This public holiday provides an opportunity for all Nigerians to reflect on his life, leadership, and the values he upheld.”

What was Nigeria's ex-President worth?

