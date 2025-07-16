Nigerian social media activist Verydarkman’s lawyer Deji Adeyanju wrote an open note to president Bola Ahmed Tinubu

This came in reaction to the news that former president Muhammadu Buhari died in a London hospital on July 13

Mr Adeyanju in his post outlined how a world-class hospital can built in the country before the end of Tinubu’s tenure

Nigerian lawyer Deji Adeyanju has called out President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the deteriorating condition of the healthcare sector in the country.

The legal counsel wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, how Nigeria’s poor medical services are becoming a thing of shame.

Deji Adeyanju noted that the condition of the Nigerian health sector should be a national emergency.

He, however, pointed out that a world-class hospital can be achieved before the end of his tenure.

“Fix Nigeria’s health care sector, build a world-class hospital in Nigeria. The shame is becoming too much to bear,” he said in part.

See his post below:

Nigerians react to Deji Adeyanju’s post

dayoice said:

"These things don't even cost them 5% of the money they steal. Yet some people because of the crumbs they benefit will support them. Smh!"

lawisedaybor said:

"The 39 billion he and Wike used in the renovation of the International Conference Center can be world class hospitals in the 6 political zones. They will never think right, just because of their self naked interest."

onyinyechi_marvell said:

"The billions of naira Buhari and Tinubu have spent in London and Paris clinics since 2015 could have built a 2025-standard hospital in every senatorial district across Nigeria."

iamfaitheziefula said:

"They know what to do but choose not to do it. God will judge them all.

gbolahan701 said:

"Rather they donated the money to Babangida who’s among the people that drain this beautiful country …. 😢."

iam_abelson said:

"Let them just equip the existing ones properly."

soji_737 said:

"Not just hospitals special welfare packages for drs! We can do better for the best of us!!! Why should drs and teachers who serve us live in penury? Do this for us baba Tinubu and you have helped Nigerian masses truly!"

oreofeojeniyi wrote:

"Shame dey wear me short jeans skirt on their behalf 😂😂😂."

dice.kisss said:

"Make e build am finish make e name am tunubu and wike 😂😂😂😂 hospital 😂."

sheikh_bin_talib said:

"The saddest part of this is they won’t like Wetin we do this people for GOD sake ehennn…if them build hospitals e go create jobs and even foreign people go dey come collect treatment self…but instead na abroad dey dere eye.."

dalmold_homes said:

"Let them suspend the their so call coaster road...it is not a priority! Build world class hospital!"

Buhari's daughter Zahra cries over late father

Legit.ng earlier reported that the news of former president Muhammadu Buhari’s death at a London clinic continued to make waves online.

The statesman was announced dead on Sunday, July 3, as verified by his former spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu.

A video went viral recently showing the deceased daughter, Zahra, weeping bitterly on the streets of London over her father’s death.

