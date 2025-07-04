Liverpool striker Diogo Jota and his younger brother Andre Silva lost their lives in a car accident in Spain on Thursday, July 3

Investigations revealed that a suspected tyre blowout caused the cause of the fatal accident

Locals have complained to the Spanish authorities about the state of the road, tagging it as a real danger

Diogo Jota passed away in a fatal car crash in Spain alongside his younger brother, Andre Silva, who played for Portugal’s second-division club, Penafiel.

The car crash took place around 1 am local time on the A-52 motorway near Cernailla, Zomora, northwest Spain, on Thursday, July 3.

The unfortunate incident took place days after celebrating his wedding and barely two weeks before Liverpool's pre-season ahead of the 2025/26 English Premier League.

General view of the crash site where Liverpool FC player Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva lost their lives, showing the wreckage of the Lamborghini Huracan in Spain. Photo by: Octavio Passos.

Cause of Diogo Jota's death

The Lamborghini of the Portuguese star Diogo Jota veered off the road after a suspected tyre burst while overtaking another vehicle.

According to BBC, the supercar slammed into a roadside barrier and immediately burst into flames.

Before the arrival of the emergency services, both brothers had succumbed to a combination of impact injuries and the resulting fire.

Forensics have confirmed that the corpses recovered from the scene were those of the footballers, and there is an ongoing investigation into an incident of a speeding accident, per Sky Sports.

A view from the traffic accident of the Portuguese Liverpool player Diogo Jota who lost his life in Zamora, Spain on July 3, 2025. Photo by: Nico Rodriguez/Anadolu.

A52 motorway labelled a 'real danger'

Residents of Cernailla have labelled the A52 motorway a goat track due to its potholes.

According to the Mirror, the motorway came under scrutiny for its deplorable state as users labeled it a real danger.

Social media users have flooded X to give their account of the current state of the road, calling out the Spanish authorities.

Meanwhile, a Civil Guard spokesperson handling the investigation believes that the car suffered a blowout from the marks on the road.

He added that the full report would be handed over to a duty court in Zamora, which has launched an ongoing judicial investigation into the incident.

Legit.ng compiled reactions that trailed the car crash.

@ForoSuiza wrote:

"This is the state of the highway/goat path where Diogo Jota and his brother died.

"I don’t know if they were speeding, drunk, had a flat tire, or if an animal crossed their path...

"What I do know is that the A52 is in a deplorable condition, worthy of a banana republic."

@5GusGus5 replied:

"The road is in bad condition, but there is a constant flow of Portuguese, French, etc., cars going over 180 km/h. Few accidents happen considering how people drive around there."

@pblorkid added:

"You're absolutely right, when I come from France and head to Vigo, I pass through there, and that road with all its potholes always scares me—it could wreck the suspensions."

@vlthll agreed:

"I drove around there once in 2023 and it seemed to me to be in a deplorable state, I can’t believe it still hasn’t been repaved."

Ronaldo pays tribute to Jota

Legit.ng reported that Portugal national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo paid tribute to his compatriots Diogo Jota and Andre Silva, who passed away after a car crash this morning.

The Al-Nassr superstar claimed their deaths do not make sense as they had happy moments in the past weeks, which tragically ended with their deaths on July 3.

