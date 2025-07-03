Tragedy struck in the early hours of Thursday, July 3, 2025, when a three-storey building collapsed in Lagos Island, leaving several occupants of the affected building injured

According to the Lagos state commissioner for information, Gbenga Omotoso, four individuals have so far been rescued from the debris and are currently receiving treatment at a nearby hospital

Police operatives, alongside other first responders, are reportedly at the scene to handle crowd control, establish a safety perimeter, and ensure that only personnel needed for the rescue are allowed

Lagos building collapse today

The structure, located on Asesi Lane around the Adeniji Adele Road, went down suddenly early Thursday, July 3.

Gbenga Omotoso, Lagos state commissioner for information and strategy, confirmed the tragedy via his known Facebook page.

Omotoso wrote with an accompanying video:

"A three-storey building has collapsed on Lagos Island.

"It is not yet clear why 2/4, Asesi Lane, Sasi Lane, (SASI Palace), Adeniji Adele Road went down. Four persons have been rescued from the rubble. They have been taken to the hospital.

"Emergency responders at the incident scene are LASEMA, LASAMBUS, Lagos State Fire Service, LNSC, LASTMA, and the police."

The actual cause of the latest Lagos building collapse has yet to be officially determined.

About 37 days ago, panic gripped residents of Ota-Ona area in Ikorodu, Lagos state.

The incident occurred when an unfinished two-storey building suddenly collapsed, with people trapped beneath the debris.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) confirmed that three persons were recovered dead from the rubble.

It was gathered that the structure, located directly opposite the Mobil Filling Station (formerly Bugon Filling Station), gave way unexpectedly, leaving an unknown number of individuals caught in the rubble. Some people were rescued alive.

Why Lagos buildings keep collapsing

In 2024, a building collapsed in Lagos once every two weeks on average.

While the commercial cost can be calculated, a figure can never be put on the value of the lives lost underneath the rubble.

There are regulations as well as maintenance schedules and inspectors, yet the collapses keep occurring.

Lagos, dubbed by an expert as " the building-collapse capital of Nigeria", has seen at least 90 buildings collapse in the last 13 years, leaving more than 350 people dead, according to the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN).

One of the most notorious incidents was in 2021 when a 21-storey building owned by Femi Osibona collapsed.

Building collapse in Ibadan

In June, Legit.ng reported that a building reportedly owned by a fast-rising eatery collapsed in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo state.

The structure, located along the main road connecting Dugbe to Mokola, was under construction at the time of the incident.

Sources disclosed that the collapsed building had recently been acquired by the popular food brand to serve as one of its branches.

