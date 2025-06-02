A survivor, Dorothy Okwuzuluike, has recounted the horrifying experience of the ghastly road accident that killed 22 Kano athletes

Okwuzuluike said the coastal bus was not sound for travelling and was always breaking down along the way

According to Okwuzuluike, all she can remember was that the driver lost control after the bus brake failed

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kano state - A survivor, Dorothy Okwuzuluike, has recounted a coaster bus conveying the Kano State athletes crashed and killed occupants returning from the recently concluded Gateway Games 2024 in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

Legit.ng recalls that 22 athletes and officials who represented Kano state at the just concluded National Sports Festival in Ogun state died in a ghastly accident.

Survivor says the bus that conveyed Kano athletes was not sound. Photo credit: @OurFavOnlineDoc

Source: Twitter

According to an official, Ado Salisu, the Kano State Sports Council spokesperson, Galadima Ibrahim, also died in the incident.

Salifu further disclosed that several persons sustained severe injuries and are receiving treatment at the Kura General Hospital.

Okwuzuluike said it appeared the bus had brake failure and the driver lost control of the vehicle.

As reported by Vanguard, she stated this from a hospital bed in a video that has gone viral.

Okwuzuluike had a bandaged leg that appeared swollen.

“All I can remember is like the driver lost control after the bus brake failed.

“The only thing I can remember was that I held onto the seat in front of me firmly. The next thing was that I found myself at the hospital.”

The survivor further stated that:

“We spent two days on the road to go to Abeokuta to represent Kano state at the Festival.

“On our way back, we equally spent another two days on the road before the accident occurred.

“The vehicle was not sound, as it was always breaking down along the way. It would break down, we would stop, and they would effect repair.

“After another few kilometres, it would break down again. They would carry out repairs, and we would move again. It was a horrifying experience.”

Kano athletes' death: Shehu Sani speaks on accident

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Shehu Sani, a former senator from Kaduna, commented on the tragic road accident involving the Kano state contingent at the recently-concluded National Sports Festival.

The unfortunate incident occurred in Kano, claiming the lives of over 20 promising Nigerian athletes, officials, and support personnel who were returning from representing their state.

Sani, in an emotional post, said the Abba Yusuf-led administration in Kano as well as the federal government "must do better to support their families and immortalise" the deceased sportspersons.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng